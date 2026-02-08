How Nigeria’s Railways Can Succeed – Daramola

Principal Consultant, Dellibarton Associates Ltd, Dr. Tope Daramola, has said that for Nigeria’s railways to succeed, several steps are non-negotiable.

He stated that infrastructure management must be separated from train operations.

He added that the Landlord Model must be decisively adopted, with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as infrastructure owner.

According to him, a separate, independent regulatory body must be established to oversee the sector.

These were contained in his statement on Sunday titled: “Nigeria’s Railway Reform Is Losing Steam, Policy Makers Must Act Now.”

He also opined that it is worth considering a unified transport regulator covering aviation, ports, road, and rail to ensure consistency, efficiency, and independence.

Daramola said: “Passenger and freight services should be concessioned to qualified private operators under performance-based contracts tied to service frequency, safety, and customer satisfaction.

“Commercially realistic pricing should be allowed within regulatory safeguards, while competition and innovation are encouraged where feasible.

“Under this structure, the NRC earns sustainable revenue without operational distractions; private operators are incentivised to maximise asset utilisation and service quality, and the regulator safeguards efficiency, safety, and public interest.”

“Nigeria has invested too much, borrowed too much, and waited too long to tolerate the current slow pace of reform at the NRC. The cost of delay is mounting, and the inefficiency has become entrenched. Policy makers must act decisively, now.”

Daramola opined that Nigeria’s railway reform programme stands at a critical crossroads.

He stated that despite years of massive public investment, foreign borrowings, and renewed national optimism, the current trajectory of the NRC is faltering. He cautioned that without urgent structural correction, the reforms being touted would largely be cosmetic and insufficient, risking stalling, wasting scarce resources, and leaving Nigeria with expensive rail infrastructure that neither performs efficiently nor pays for itself. He said this is not a failure of vision, but a failure of design.

“Today, the NRC simultaneously functions as infrastructure owner, train operator, and regulator. From a public enterprise performance and efficiency perspective, this arrangement is unsustainable.

“Globally, successful rail systems clearly separate these functions. Rail infrastructure management requires long-term capital planning, disciplined maintenance, safety oversight, and network coordination. Train operations, on the other hand, demand commercial agility, frequent scheduling, customer focus, cost efficiency, and innovation. Regulation requires neutrality and independence to protect public interest. Expecting a single public bureaucracy to excel in all these roles is unrealistic. The result is predictable: underperformance, inefficiency, and wasted public investment.”

He stated that the consequences of this structural flaw are starkly illustrated on the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan standard gauge corridor, one of the most commercially viable rail routes in the country.

He said that despite high population density and strong commuter demand, the NRC currently runs only two trips per day on this corridor: one in the morning and one in the evening.

According to him, this is not a capacity constraint; it is evidence of structural failure.

He stated that in a commercially operated system, a corridor of this importance would support multiple daily passenger and freight services, maximising asset utilisation and revenue.

He said: “Rail coaches and locomotives are capital-intensive assets meant to work, not sit idle. Running only two trips per day neither justifies the scale of investment nor reflects genuine reform, it is structural inefficiency.

“As currently constituted, the NRC has no comparative advantage in business development, service scheduling, dynamic pricing, customer service, fleet utilisation, or commercial risk management.

“These are precisely the areas where private operators excel, because their survival depends on efficiency and profitability. By insisting on running coaches, selling tickets, and managing schedules, the NRC dilutes its focus, entrenches bureaucracy, and limits service intensity. The outcomes, low service frequency, underutilised assets, suppressed innovation, and continuous dependence on government subventions are therefore unsurprising.”

Daramola said that what Nigeria urgently needs is the adoption of the Landlord Model of infrastructure management for the national rail system.

He explained that under this model, the public entity, the NRC builds, owns, and maintains rail infrastructure, including tracks, stations, signalling, and right-of-way, while enforcing safety, access, and performance standards.

He added that the infrastructure owner earns revenue through track access charges, leases, and concession rents, while private operators run passenger and freight services under concession or licensing arrangements.

“This framework is widely used internationally because it combines public control of strategic assets with private sector efficiency in operations.

“Applied to Nigeria, it means the NRC should focus exclusively on infrastructure development and management, leaving train operations to private companies capable of delivering frequent, reliable, and customer-oriented services.

“Elements of this model have already recorded partial success in Nigeria’s aviation sector and at the Nigerian Ports Authority, demonstrating its viability within our institutional environment,” Daramola said.