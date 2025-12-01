‘How Nigeria’s Cargo Ecosystem Can Meet Int’l Standards’

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has said the country is ready to become the vibrant core of the continent’s cargo network — a strategic gateway linking highvalue goods, pharmaceuticals, and fresh produce to global markets.

She described this as not a distant aspiration, but a future already being built through decisive reforms and partnerships. She urged stakeholders to actively contribute to ensuring Nigeria’s cargo ecosystem meets international standards.

Speaking at a high-level stakeholders’ engagement session in Lagos at the weekend, organised by FAAN’s Directorate of Cargo Services, Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs Obiageli Orah, outlined a threeyear roadmap, beginning with planning and approval, followed by construction, digital system rollout, and ultimately achieving international certification alongside regional expansion.

Welcoming key stakeholders to the event, Kuku said the session’s theme reflects FAAN’s commitment to repositioning cargo operations as a major driver of national economic growth.

She noted that Nigeria had a vast untapped potential in agriculture, manufacturing and e-commerce, all sectors that depend heavily on efficient cargo systems. The FAAN chief acknowledged that the industry has long operated below its potential, held back by inadequate facilities, delays and missed opportunities.

She said the session marks a clear departure from old transactional relationships to a new era of genuine collaboration, where stakeholders’ expertise and ideas are central to shaping solutions.

Expected outcomes, she said, include a 30% increase in air cargo exports, a 50% reduction in export rejections, the creation of thousands of jobs in logistics and green technology, and a measurable reduction in carbon emissions.

According to her, “today marks a pivot from transactional operations to a collaborative cargo ecosystem. Together, we are building a system that positions Nigeria as the air cargo powerhouse of West and Central Africa.”

President of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Dr Alex Nwuba, has advocated for cargo terminals equipped with advanced coldchain facilities, automated handling systems, and renewable energy solutions, such as solar panels, as a reliable way to transform air cargo in the country.

Nwuba, in his presentation, said air cargo is a critical driver of trade, economic diversification, and national development. He explained that Nigeria’s strategic location, expanding manufacturing base, and rich agricultural resources uniquely position it to become Africa’s leading cargo hub.

Drawing on examples from Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, he explained how such infrastructure ensures that perishable goods reach global markets efficiently while minimising environmental impact, demonstrating that a robust cargo ecosystem begins with state-of-the-art facilities.

He underscored the necessity of a single-window digital clearance system and harmonised operating procedures to reduce bottlenecks. He proposed introducing a Cargo Bill of Rights to safeguard shippers, handlers, and consumers while reinforcing environmental stewardship.

Citing Ghana’s digital customs and regional trade facilitation system, he illustrated how harmonised processes can streamline operations and strengthen a transparent, efficient cargo ecosystem. ighted technology and digitisation as central to modern cargo management, noting that electronic documentation, blockchain traceability, and data analytics are essential tools for monitoring performance, enhancing compliance, and providing visibility across the supply chain.

He referenced Ethiopia’s 24/7 cargo terminals, which utilise integrated digital systems to meet stringent EU environmental standards, showing how technology can elevate both operational efficiency and sustainability within Nigeria’s cargo ecosystem.

The cargo expert emphasised ongoing training for cargo handlers, regulators, and logistics professionals, incorporating global best practices and environmental stewardship.