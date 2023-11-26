How Nigerians Connive With Foreigners To Kill Manufacturing Here –Umeofia

Chief Eric Umeofia is the President and Chief Executive Officer, Erisco Foods Limited. His company is famous in Nigeria for the Erisco brand of tomatoes and other products. He is also the founder of Erisco Bonpet, a company famous in Angola and Dubai. In this interview with GEOFFREY EKENNA and VINCENT EBOIGBE, he speaks about his early life and the battles of staying afloat in the Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

Let me start by asking about your story. You said you made your money in Angola and UAE?

Cuts in.. .Angola number one

We know you in Nigeria as a tomato person. We know Erisco Bonpet. What is the Erisco story?

I thank God for my life. I actually started my business in Lagos when I was small. Later, I went to Kano to learn how to sell spare parts. From there to Sokoto State of Nigeria to start my spare parts business. And sometime in 1982/83, I started a small shop along Mongudu Road, Sokoto, selling auto spare parts. God blessed me. I continued to do well there, grew bigger and we came to Lagos to establish this Erisco Bonpet that you know.

It was doing well but we were frustrated by the government system. They refused to give us the permission, which my Malaysian partners and I at that time needed to set up the factory here. It was the frustration that drove me to Angola. God blessed me during the Angolan war. The government realized my potential. They worked with me and I became part of the suppliers of their spare parts and some equipment they were using in their military.

We went to Dubai and also established there. We continued to grow. I have a big factory like this one here in Angola where I wanted to be processing food because I supply food to the government. It was around that period that I met the Late Professor Dora Akunyili, who convinced me to come back to the country to establish.

May her soul rest in peace. She gave me all the assurances when I told her how I was frustrated out of the country by SON, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, which did not do anything to help us establish a factory for the manufacturing of Fire Extinguishers in the country. They were on the side of the importers of Fire Extinguishers, who I believe could have enticed them with money not to allow the manufacturing of the product in the country.

But when I met Professor Akunyili, she assured me that she has sanitized the system, so that I can come back here and set up a factory for the processing of food for our people. That was why I started building my factory here, Erisco Foods. All the investments I have made in Nigeria were funded by my investments abroad. I didn’t take any money from any bank in Nigeria.

I made my big money outside and I brought it here to invest because I love my country. Other people can make their money here and take it abroad, I made my own money abroad and brought it here to invest to create jobs for our people but I was am surprised and frustrated by what I am seeing. You don’t get government’s support, which is different from what you have in UAE.

Once you invest in the UAE, you can be rest assured of some basic rights but what I am seeing in my country is different. I came to my country with a big hope that my country is fine but what I am seeing is different. But we are never deterred. We are determined to make our country work. We continue to expand the Erisco Foods and we decided to go into the production of the Erisco Tomatoes.

Before we started, I did my big investigation and found out that the products in the Nigerian market are coming from China and are substandard. Moreso, the Chinese people sending it to us are not eating it. I complained to NAFDAC and they carried out their own investigation and confirmed with documented facts that 91.1 per cent of the tomato puree in the Nigerian market is fake and not fit for human consumption but they refused to stop.

But I decided to make my own 100 per cent natural because I want my people to eat what is good. What China is sending to us is what they cannot eat in their own country. But the importers of the fake tomatoes continue to fight me and it was at that juncture that President Mohammadu Buhari came into power. I explained to his wife, the then First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to take action to ensure that Nigerian women do not cook for their husbands with fake tomatoes.

She was able to get a ban on the importation of the fake and substandard tomatoes but after the ban, what is the situation today? The substandard tomatoes are still coming in heavily. But I have made my own contribution by alerting the country of this danger and I thank God that I have done so and I show the right way to go by producing purely natural products. If money is my drive, I would have joined them, importing a shipload of products; I would join them and make more money. But money is not my primary target; my target is to move my country forward.

Yes, I need money to operate. That is the much I need. I know that our people love to make money by every means but I am not into that. My father trained me well and I have lived in the north where things are done with fear of God that time, even till now. That is why I am not too money conscious. I struggle to achieve and look for moderate profit when I do my business.

Meanwhile, that time that fight was on, MDAs didn’t like me. Those importers of the substandard tomatoes and other fake items did not like me and they will not like me. They had saturated Nigeria with fake and substandard products but I came in to say no. They mobilized forces to the National Assembly, to everywhere just to make sure we do not operate but I am not deterred. They have partially succeeded because this is the 6th year; all those loans the government is giving to support local manufacturing, I have never received any form of support from government.

The people getting those loans are not genuine; people like us don’t get anything. I have never received a cent of foreign exchange to buy supplies for our factory here. Not even one dollar has been given to me by the Central Bank in the last four years as foreign exchange.

So, how are you then able to source the forex? Your factory here needs to remain in production?

I had told you about those my investments overseas. I have thriving businesses outside Nigeria, and it is from there I take money to feed my Nigerian business. I am not making anything here. Here, you just suffer. Overseas, you suffer small. I take money from my businesses overseas to sustain this place where I am not wanted. What am I doing here? The suffering here is too much. In overseas, the stress is less and you make a good profit.

I am not making anything here. Anybody that hears my story will say that I do not have sense. How can you take your money from where you are making money and put it where you are not making any money? It does not make common sense. All these people making noise here as manufacturers made their money here. I made my money overseas. They blocked the CBN from giving me money for three to four years now; I have not received any forex from the Central Bank, till today.

Does it have to do with competition, people who do not want you to produce?

Yes, the cabals. They do not want us to produce because we are exposing their iniquities. One is importing what is not right. Two, they don’t pay duty. They do not like me by any means. If they could, they would have wiped me out. But there is nothing they can do to me because I believe in God. They want to wipe me out. If I am small, they would have wiped me out.

Have you made any effort to bring these challenges to the attention of the authorities? If you have done, what were their responses?

Are we talking of before or now?

Before.

If you may wish to know, the former President, Buhari was my family friend before he became president, not when he became president. He doesn’t take this nonsense. He gave orders but nobody obeyed him. He directed that they should ensure that no manufacturer was suffering but they did not obey him.

Emefiele told me one-on-one when I met with him that the president told him that he must make sure that no company suffers. But he chooses who he wants to survive and who should die. I wrote the CBN governor five times, telling him that what he was doing to us was not good. He behaved as if he did not know anything. I have my documents.

Anytime the new government wants Nigeria to move forward industrially, if they want me to come, I will come and give them information on what to do. I have my documents. Not because of my interest but for Nigeria. As for me, I am done, I am over 60 years old. What else am I looking for money for again? I am now practically working for Nigeria. I am not looking for anything in Nigeria again. If the government gives me support now, it is not for me, it is for our people to have jobs.

Do you think that if Emefiele had succeeded in suppressing me or those cabals working underground had succeeded in suppressing me, do you think that I would have become poor? No, I would have just packed my bag and left Nigeria to go and live like a big man overseas. It is Nigerians that would suffer, not me. I have papers from three countries that I can go to and live very comfortably.

If the economic managers of this country are serious to change the fortunes of this country industrially, they will know that the manufacturers are surviving by the grace of God in this country. They will look for ways to support them while giving them the money, government should be telling them that ‘if you don’t deliver, you will be executed.’

That is what they should tell them, not the situation where people will say that they have connections, they will collect the money and go round tripping with it and come back to say where is the money while the money is with them, the cabals.

These cabals, are they in the tomato paste sub sector or other area of the economy?

I am talking of the ones in this tomato sector, which is one I know very well. I won’t talk about the areas I don’t know.

Are they Nigerians?

Which Nigerians? They are mainly foreigners. They don’t want anybody to survive in it. I am the only Nigerian that makes it to work now because I am fighting them. Anybody that is striving in the business today is courtesy of my efforts and happy that they are doing well.

If you can’t be able to carry on this fight as an individual, maybe collectively, you can. What is the role of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in this?

Laughs! Which MAN? When I started the fight, I personally took it to MAN. I attended their meeting and raised the issue myself. That was the former chairman, Kola Jamodu was there. During the meeting, I saw the representatives of big companies in Nigeria stand up and speak for about five to ten minutes but when I raised my hands to speak, the president said that I should put my complaints in writing and send them to him. I said to my friend, is this what you are doing in Nigeria, and I told him that he was a foreign person. I picked my things and went away.

That’s Kola Jamodu?

Yes! He has not died; he is still alive. He is now the chairman of a big brewing company in Nigeria. That’s what they are fighting for. Let me tell you people who are outside what you don’t know that is going on inside. These foreigners (the cabals) have their connections everywhere where their interest is protected, including the MAN itself. And this MAN was originally set up to protect their interests of Nigerians.

What our people are interested in is going to be chairman in those big companies owned by foreign interests. These people come here, take our money, take our resources and use our own people to undo us.

And even take our bank loans..

They take our loans even at cheaper rates. If you say MAN, who is MAN? The people there are being funded by the foreign companies in our country. So, they are representing foreign interests. In overseas, bigger companies help the small companies to establish raw material industries, they help them to establish and give them loans to operate but here, they will frustrate you so that you cannot be able to get capital to produce.

So, that they can be importing. Overseas, they look for local suppliers; they give them loan, so that they produce and be supplying to them but here, they prefer to frustrate you, so that they can be importing those things from abroad and be fereting away our foreign exchange. Let me shock you.

There was a certain material for the seasoning we were doing. One big company in Nigeria brought in 100 containers of the raw materials. My money was small then. So, I bought just four containers. The big company bought 100. When they were sending the invoice, they made the mistake of mixing things by sending some of the other people’s invoices to me, and sent my own to them.

When I looked at the invoice, what I saw was that the goods I bought at $900 per ton were sold at $1200 per ton to them. The invoice was routed to Britain for a good meant for a company in Nigeria, and Britain will then invoice back to Nigeria and add their own money. So, you can see that the way they are exploiting us is too much.

As bad as things look, we cannot just roll over and die. How do we overcome this situation?

Is it not what I am doing? I have 3,000 staff I am paying. Is anybody supporting me? Who can suffer what I am suffering and survive it? How do you have to fight them? Do you have the money to fight them?

At a time, Dangote established a tomato processing company in Kano but could not sustain it. Could this be the reason?

I don’t know the Dangote story. He has to say that but the fact is that those foreign interests do not want the tomato business to survive in the country. It is only me that has stood my ground to fight them. It is my policy to ensure that our people eat good tomatoes. It is not about the money. If it is money, I won’t be here again.

Recently, there was the case of the young lady that wanted to demarket you. What has happened to that case?

Yes, that is what I have been labouring to explain all these while. They were using her. She is a member of a syndicate that wanted to destroy us. The Lagos State Government Consumer Protection Unit took samples from us for testing and they have come back with their result that our products passed all the tests. The lady was being used to destroy us. She has not bought anything from us before. If she had, she should have produced the evidence.

NAFDAC, SON and the Lagos State Government have said that we are right. If she has any evidence of any wrong thing we are doing, she should have produced it. She thought that she could blackmail us but we don’t have any bad report that she can use to blackmail us. The case is in court. We sued her for N5 billion. Nigerians will soon know who is wrong and who is right.

Anywhere in the world, manufacturing error can occur, human beings man those machines; they could fall asleep or something and the machine will miscalculate. When you discover it, you withdraw the item. Even if what she is saying is true, though I am not admitting that her allegation was true, is that the way we will treat a Nigerian company of about 40 years of contributing to national good?

Even the Minister of Trade and Investment has not said anything. Nobody can come and push me around. I am bent on ensuring that my product is the best and safest in this country. Before, if you make money from importation, you go into manufacturing but today, if you make money from importation, you take the money outside.

And that is responsible for the forex crisis we are facing in the country today?

Yes, in this country, we have all it takes to survive; just a very good policy will change things for good. But the way we are going about things now is not right. Take for instance, FCCPC said that they will sue us. I said sue for what when the lady didn’t have evidence. She didn’t buy anything from us. How can you jump into conclusions without hearing from us? I gave it to the Lagos State Consumer Protection Unit. They kept calm.

They wrote to us and requested our products for testing. They did their tests and have given out their results. That is what the MDAs should be doing. If they had succeeded, it would have rubbished the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to build the economy. It was not just the case of Erisco.

If they had done it and succeeded in three companies, it means that they can sidetrack any of the Nigerian companies and bring it down. And when I know that what I am doing, I am doing it for Nigeria; nobody can do that to me.

Now what were you doing in Angola and Dubai?

What took us to Angola was Erisco Bonpet but when we got there, the war was still on and then ceasefire. But when we got there, we got into other things; spare parts, equipment and food. We established our business big, and from there, we went to Dubai and also established big there. When we were in Dubai, what we were doing was to import heavily from Japan and from there, we were feeding our other branches.

That is why we are not worried about all these distractions because we have already made our marks in business. But we need the MDAs to change their ways for the good of the country. Sometimes, the MDAs want to do good but it is those cabals that come and corrupt them.

In the next one year, since we have a new Sheriff in town, we are hoping that the MDAs will change or they will remain the same with old MDAs What I know is that there is an urgent need to get the country out of the woods because the country is down. There is no reason why our people should be out of jobs, when we have arable land. Look at this tomato sector, Nigeria can save over $1 billion in a year from imports.

We have the best land for tomatoes and the quality of our tomatoes is better than what you have in China. Nobody is looking in that direction for us to leverage on that and produce for Africa. Even what is being produced, over 50 per cent of it wastes away in the north. The ones that manage to get to the south here, another 10 per cent of it is lost. So, we are a country so abundantly blessed that we should not be unnecessarily in need.

Are you a product of Igbo apprenticeship?

Yes, I told you that I started in Lagos when I was small. I learned.

What did you learn?

I learned the textile trade for three and half years in Lagos and then went to Kano where I learned the spare parts trade. I have also trained many people.

So, how did you branch into manufacturing?

That is a very good question. All those Igbo spare parts traders you see, even the ones on the street already have the practical knowledge of a well trained engineer. It is the technical skills I acquired as a spare parts trader that I bring to bear in running this very complicated manufacturing facility we have here (his Oregun, Lagos food processing plant).

Even those university trained engineers we have in our company here cannot compete with me in terms of technical competence required to handle the machines in this factory for optimal performance. Thank God we are not doing too badly in the engineering sphere of our activities.