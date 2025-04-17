How Nigerians Can Succeed In Sales Competitive Market –Experts

Share

Experts in sales, branding and marketing have shared practical strategies on how to succeed in today’s competitive market.

They shared practical tools and a clearer roadmap for sales success in the country. Speaking at the Sales Pro Conference in Lagos, the co-founders of Pertinence Group, Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel delivered powerful sessions, which left participants inspired and better equipped for sales success.

The conference organised by Pertinence Group, which is in its fourth edition, is known for gathering salespeople and business owners to learn under seasoned experts in sales, branding and marketing who share practical strategies for converting leads and sealing deals in today’s competitive market.

The event themed: ‘Ignite Your Sales,’ brought together a vibrant community of realtors, entre preneurs, marketers, and business leaders, all eager to sharpen their selling skills and gain insights into the art of closing deals.

In his keynote address, co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr Wisdom Ezekiel, highlighted timeless qualities that drive customer loyalty and conversions.

Speaking on the topic: ‘10 Things Customers Will Never Stop Paying For,’ he emphasized the importance of delivering quality service, ensuring speedy delivery, managing trust and reliability, and providing innovative solutions.

He said: “Every time you get into the game of selling, your primary goal is to help your customer to take action, to buy from you; and as the business of sales evolves, you must learn to follow the trend. Customers like to be rewarded, so give them freebies when you can.”

