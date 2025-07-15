How Nigerian Woman ‘Faked Birth Story, Smuggled Baby’ Into Uk

The UK police have arrested a Nigerian woman at Gatwick Airport after she arrived in the country with a very young baby girl believed not to be her child.

The woman has been tagged Susan, while the child is identified as Eleanor. Both names are pseudonyms.

According to a BBC report published yesterday, Susan had been living in West Yorkshire with her husband and children since June 2023.

Before travelling to Nigeria in early June 2024, she had told her doctor in the UK that she was pregnant and wanted to give birth to her baby in her home country.

However, scans and blood tests showed that it was not the case. Instead, they revealed Susan had a tumour, which doctors feared could be cancerous. But she refused treatment.

Susan said her previous pregnancies had been invisible on scans, telling her employer, “My babies are always hidden”. She also claimed she had been pregnant for up to 30 months with her other children.

When she arrived in Nigeria, she later contacted her local hospital in Britain to say she had given birth. Sussex Police arrested Susan when she returned to the UK with Eleanor after doctors contacted child services out of concern.

After her arrest, Susan, her husband, and Eleanor were given DNA tests while the child was taken to foster carers. DNA tests conducted after she arrived showed the baby had no genetic link with Susan or her husband.

Susan demanded a second test, which gave the same result, and then she changed her story. She blamed the negative DNA test results on an “IVF treatment” with a donor egg and sperm before moving to Britain in 2023.

Susan provided a letter from a Nigerian hospital, signed by the medical director, saying she had given birth there, as well as a document from another clinic about the IVF treatment to back up her claims.

She also provided photos and videos, which she said showed her in the hospital’s labour suite. In the photo, no face was visible, and one showed a naked woman with a placenta between her legs, with an umbilical cord still attached to it.

The family court in Leeds sent Henrietta Coker, a social worker with nearly 30 years of experience, to Nigeria for investigations.

Coker visited the medical centre where Susan claimed she had IVF, but there was no record of Susan having a treatment there.

Staff told the investigator that the letter was forged. Coker then visited the place where Susan said she had given birth. She noted that it was a shabby, three-bedroom flat, with stained walls and dirty carpets.

Coker said she was met by three young teenage girls sitting in the reception room with nurses’ uniforms on. She asked to speak to the matron and was “ushered into the kitchen where a teenage girl was eating rice”

. Coker then tracked down the doctor who allegedly wrote the letter attesting that Susan had given birth there. He confirmed that “someone had given birth”, but shook his head negatively when Coker asked him if Susan was the patien.