How Nigerian Trade Defies Insecurity, Surged To N196.94trn 2024

Despite pervasive security threats across borders, Nigeria’s trade value surged to N196.94 trillion in 2024, recording 179.3 per cent increase over the 2023, Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said.

The Customs CG called for the adoption of the Nigeria First initiative as a cornerstone for enhancing cross-border trade and safeguarding national security.

He made this call while delivering a keynote lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) annual conference in Ile-Ife, Osun State which held over the weekend, according to statement issued by Customs’ spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada.

Speaking on the topic “CrossBorder Trade and Security Implications on the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamics” Adeniyi emphasised the need for strategic alignment between trade facilitation and security imperatives.

“Nigeria’s economic prosperity hinges delicately on our ability to strike an optimal balance between security imperatives and trade facilitation,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Service, the CGC disclosed that the NCS collected a record N6.1 trillion in revenue in 2024, exceeding its target by 20.2 per cent.

He described the feat as a testament to the Service’s resilience and innovation in a complex operating environment. The CGC dissected regionspecific security challenges and their implications on trade.

In the North East, the insurgency continues to disrupt established trade corridors. However, he noted that collaborative initiatives such as the World Customs Organisation’s Project Securité par Collaboration (SPC++) have provided alternative trade mechanisms suited for conflict-affected areas.

In the North West, he pointed to the impact of banditry and kidnapping on mining operations, stressing the urgent need for integrated regulatory and security strategies.

He added that cattle rustling in northern Nigeria has crippled the livestock value chain, affecting associated industries like meat processing and leather production.

