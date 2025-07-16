How Nigerian Sports Fared Under Buhari As Military, Civilian Leader

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari has brought with it not just reflections on his political journey, but also a deeper look into how various sectors of the country fared under his leadership. One area worth examining is Nigerian sports, a sector that unites the country like no other, offering hope, pride, and sometimes heartbreak. Buhari’s leadership came in two very different periods of Nigeria’s history.

First, as a military Head of State between December 1983 and August 1985, and later, as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Across both eras, Nigerian sports experienced a mix of success, decline, and moments of inspiration and pride.

Military

When Major General Buhari seized power in a military coup on December 31, 1983, the country was in a troubled state. Corruption was widespread, the economy was failing, and public discipline was at its lowest. Buhari introduced the “War Against Indiscipline” (WAI), a campaign meant to instil order and integrity in everyday life. Interestingly, this strict approach also had some influence on sports.

While no major sports reforms were introduced during his short time in power, Buhari’s administration did support the idea of using sports to promote national unity, fitness, and youth development. School sports, public exercise, and national competitions were seen as tools for instilling discipline and pride.

One major achievement during this period came in 1984 when the then Green Eagles reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. Though Nigeria lost to Cameroon in the final, it was a strong performance that lifted national morale during a tense political period.

The highlight of Buhari’s military era, however, came in 1985 when Nigeria’s U-16 team, the Golden Eaglets, won the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China. That team, led by Nduka Ugbade, made history as the first African team to win a global football tournament. Buhari promised to reward the team for their achievement, but he was overthrown just weeks later in August 1985.

The promise remained unfulfilled for decades. The Civilian Presidency (2015–2023) When Buhari returned as a democratically elected president in 2015, many Nigerians were hopeful that his leadership would bring discipline and reforms to various sectors, including sports. In some areas, there were encouraging signs. But in many others, long-standing issues like poor funding, administrative failures, and lack of infrastructure continued to hold Nigerian sports back.

Football

Football, Nigeria’s most beloved sport, had a rollercoaster ride during Buhari’s civilian administration. In 2015, shortly after Buhari took office, Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile. It was the fifth time the Golden Eaglets had won the tournament, more than any other country. The team included future Super Eagles stars like Victor Osimhen, who scored 10 goals and won both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament, and Samuel Chukwueze.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the Nigerian U-23 team won the bronze medal in football, completing the full set of Olympic medals after the gold in 1996 and silver in 2008. The achievement was even more impressive considering the team faced serious travel and funding challenges, arriving in Brazil just hours before their first match. The Super Eagles also qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

In 2019, Nigeria claimed bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, finishing third after missing the 2017 edition. That result raised hopes for greater success, but those hopes were dashed in 2022 when Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, losing to Ghana in a painful playoff decided by away goals.

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s national football team, remained dominant on the continent during Buhari’s tenure. They won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2016 and 2018 and performed well at the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups, reaching the Round of 16 on both occasions.

Despite their success, the team faced serious challenges. There were constant issues with unpaid bonuses, poor travel arrangements, and a lack of respect from football authorities. Players protested openly after major tournaments, demanding better treatment and equal support. These repeated problems showed how underappreciated women’s football still is in Nigeria.

Athletics

One of the most iconic moments of Buhari’s second presidency came in 2022 when Tobi Amusan stunned the world by winning gold in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. She not only won but also broke the world record with a time of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. Amusan’s triumph was celebrated across Nigeria and the world. It showed that, with the right support, Nigerian athletes could compete and succeed at the highest level. Also in 2022, Nigeria had a strong outing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing 7th overall with 35 medals—12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze. Female athletes like Ese Brume, Blessing Oborududu, and Amusan led the way, making Nigeria one of the most successful African countries at the event.

D’Tigress

One of the standout stories in Nigerian sports during Buhari’s presidency was the rise of the national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress. While many sports faced challenges, D’Tigress were solid. On July 29, 2023, D’Tigress made history by defeating Senegal 84-74 in the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket final in Kigali, Rwanda. This victory marked their fourth consecutive Afrobasket title, a feat only previously achieved by Senegal. After a 12-year drought without an African title, D’Tigress broke through in 2017 and steadily climbed to dominance, defending their title in 2019 and 2021, and winning again in 2023. This achievement placed them among the elite teams in the tournament’s history. While Nigeria’s men’s team, D’Tigers, struggled, including missing out on the 2023 FIBA World Cup, D’Tigress remained strong throughout Buhari’s administration.

Paralympics

Nigeria’s Paralympic athletes were the most consistent performers during Buhari’s years as president. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Nigeria won 10 medals—4 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze. Once again, para-powerlifting proved to be Nigeria’s strongest sport, with the athletes showing great determination and excellence despite limited support. These champions rarely got the same attention as their able-bodied counterparts, but they consistently brought honour to the country.

36 years later

One of the most touching gestures of Buhari’s presidency came in 2021 when he honoured the 1985 Golden Eaglets team that won Nigeria’s first world football title. It had taken 36 years, but Buhari kept the promise he made during his military rule—awarding the players national honours and financial gifts. “I made a promise to these young men 36 years ago, and I’m here today to show that Nigeria does not forget,” Buhari said at the ceremony. For many Nigerians, it was a powerful moment that showed that promises, though delayed, can still be fulfilled.

Challenges

Although there were some bright moments during President Buhari’s time in office, his government struggled to address the major issues affecting Nigerian sports. One of the biggest complaints from athletes and officials was the delay or complete non-payment of their allowances and bonuses. Many athletes who represented the country at international events returned home disappointed not just because of results, but because they were not paid what they were promised.

Another problem was the poor state of sports facilities across the country. Training grounds, stadiums, and equipment were often old, damaged, or missing altogether. This made it hard for athletes to train properly and compete with the best in the world. There was also excessive political interference in the management of sports federations. Instead of allowing professionals to manage sports, appointments were often influenced by politics.

This led to frequent leadership crises, confusion, and a lack of direction in many sporting bodies. Nigeria also lacked long-term planning and proper investment in sports development. Instead of building a solid foundation from the grassroots, most efforts were rushed and focused only on preparing for major competitions like the Olympics or World Cup.

Because of these challenges, several young and talented athletes lost faith in the system. Some of them, like sprinter Favour Ofili, decided to switch their nationality and compete for countries like Turkey, Qatar, and Bahrain, where they believed they would get better support and treatment. Former stars like Olusoji Fasuba, once Africa’s fastest man, spoke out about the danger of losing more athletes to other nations. He warned that unless Nigeria changed its ways and gave athletes the respect and support they deserved, the country would continue to lose its brightest talents to nations that offer them better opportunities.