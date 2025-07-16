How Nigerian Navy Enchanted A Nation At Sunset

Every successive Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), including the incumbent, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), gives account of their scorecards even as they chart a new course for effective operations ahead, which runs for a week and culminates in Sunset/ Dinner. The 69th anniversary celebration week which held recently involved all other Commands across the country, simultaneously laced with colourful activities indicating Navy’s readiness and preparedness for the eventful week. Before the anniversary celebration week commenced, they attributed one year operational successes to God with a Jumaat prayer on Friday May 23rd followed by interdenominational service on Sunday 25th before rolling out other activities for the week, culminating on June1 with the Sunset/Dinner.

During the anniversary week, three Fleets and three helicopters were commissioned, followed by the unveiling of the logos for the Nigerian Navy Special Operations Command and Navy Marine’s paramilitary agencies, golf tournament, the sailing trip of some civilians on board Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Kada to the high sea, free medical outreach for residents on Lagos Island, and lowering of the ensign at the Sunset/Dinner on June 1.

Sunset/Dinner

The Sunset/Dinner was an eye-opener to top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, stakeholders and captains of industry that were attending such a ceremony for the first time. They were enthralled at the high skill trained naval personnel displayed both in the air and on the waters of Lagos Channel at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos. During the aerial display by the helicopters, the Nigerian flag was hung on them with the helicopter moving slowly.

Many thought that was it, until the next moment when they accelerated. In another display that left guests with their mouths agape was a helicopter that hovered while an officer descended from a rope while personnel on a navy boat waited for him. But rather than jumping on the boat, he jumped inside the water and others dived inside the water too as if they were going to rescue him. But no, it was just part of the fun.

Highbrow guests

Among highbrow guests present were: the Minister for State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt-Gen Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Abubakar Hassan; Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun; Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Sole Administrator of Rivers State and ex-CNS, Vice Admiral IbokEtte Ibas (rtd); Naval chiefs, both serving and retired, Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), etc.

The Navy Band’s performance at the ceremonial Sunset was awesome. The splendid ceremonial dress not likely worn in other Navy events, perhaps, made specifically for the Sunset. Indeed, it was a formal and informal gathering: lowering of the ship’s ensign indicated that the ceremonial Sunset was drawing to a close, referred to as Sunset or evening colours. That was accompanied by bugle call, instructing the two uniformed male and female officers facing each other held on to the ropes awaiting the instructions of the bugle call to know when to lower the ensign, which signalled that the Nigerian Navy had completed its operational activities for the year and was ready to chart a new course for the 70th anniversary celebrations.

Armed Forces of Nigeria

In fact, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) never worked in isolation; they adhere strictly to the military oath of esprit de corps – that is: “Togetherness, oneness, we are inseparable, either for war, insecurity and safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.” It was evident at the Navy’s 69th anniversary ceremonial sunset.

They were all in attendance – Army, Air Force, and the Police as well as other paramilitary agencies to witness the ceremony. In demonstration of their oneness as the Navy adorned the ceremonial Sunset uniforms so did other arms. Led by the CDS, the COAS, CAS, and IGP, each represented their respective services to grace the anniversary event. Awards were presented to their deserving officers who had worked so hard in service and others. However, the only unflattering aspect was involuntary adherence to African time.

The guests would have enjoyed Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage of dances from various geo-political zones. But this could not be, because they ran out of time. The nation’s maritime watchdog has acquired three additional vessels, three helicopters, and other assets as testaments that the Navy has become a bride of the nation’s economy in her 69 years of existence.

As a result, Deputy Defence Minister, Matawalle, lauded the Nigerian Navy for its relentless efforts and sacrifices over the past seven decades of safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain. He said: “Our collective strength lies in our will to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our dear nation; a profound sense of duty that I stand before you today, as we gather to witness another milestone in Nigeria’s maritime security landscape. “Today, we are adding three Fast Patrol Boats and three Maritime Surveillance Helicopters to the Nigerian Navy leet. This moment is not merely a ceremony; it is a declaration of the resolve, a testament to progress, and a bold stride towards securing our nation’s future.

“The sea has remained a pillar of our nation’s economic prosperity, and for the past 69 years, the Nigerian Navy has stood as the guardian of this blue territory. With the addition of these formidable assets – Nigerian Navy Ships Shere, Faro and Ikogosi, as well as three AW109 Trekker helicopters – we reaffirm our commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“Let me also congratulate the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, under whose leadership the Nigerian Navy has pursued fleet modernisation with vigour, bridging capability gaps and restoring pride to our navy.” Confirming the position of the armed forces as very important to the nation, Matawalle stated that the Navy’s efforts have led to a substantial reduction in oil theft, maritime crimes and other illegalities across Nigeria’s waters, adding that Navy’s 69 years of sacrifice are etched into the annals of the nation’s history.

Korean Ambassador

The presence of the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Vice Admiral Kim Pankyu, showed that the two countries have been working together to exterminate all these threats at sea, when the envoy said: “The vessel given to the Navy was to cement the diplomatic relationships which began between both nations in 1980.

“Korea and Nigeria have worked closely together in many areas like politics, economy and diplomacy. We have also developed military cooperation through training and education exchanges between our armed forces. “A high-speed vessel from the Korean Navy begins a new journey as Nigerian Navy’s NNS Ikogosi.

This vessel is not only a gift but a symbol of friendship and trust between Korea and Nigeria. “I believe this ship will help both countries grow together in peace and prosperity – beyond just military cooperation. “The vessel, which once protected Korean territorial waters, would now carry out its mission as one of the Nigerian Navy’s vessels to ensure the security of the country’s waters.

“I hope she becomes a strong guardian of maritime security and starts a great journey of service. “Today we are faced with many challenges at sea such as piracy, drug and human trafficking. The waters of West Africa, in particular, serve as a vital maritime hub, through which numerous cargo ships and fishing boats transit daily. “Ensuring maritime security in this region is of critical importance not only to Nigeria and its neighbours but also to the Republic of Korea and the international community. “That is why it is important for Korea and Nigeria to work closely together to respond to these threats.”

C’ttee chair

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Gbenga Daniel, congratulated the Nigerian Navy on its milestones and shared a personal connection with the service’s founding year, which coincided with his year of birth, 1956. “Whenever the Navy is celebrating 69, I am also celebrating 69 years of my birth. The wealth of this nation lies within the maritime domain, and your duties are critical to safeguarding it,” the senator enthused.

On the medical outreach with the theme: ‘Medical Rhapsody’, as part of the Navy week, the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard, Lagos, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, who represented the Naval Chief explained: “The initiative reflects the Chief of Naval Staff ’s directive to foster stronger relationships with host communities and provide humanitarian support to the public. “Services provided included basic blood tests, eye examinations, blood pressure checks, provision of eyeglasses, and free medications. Where necessary, patients are referred for further treatment. 500 individuals received dental care, optometry, general medical consultation, and drug dispensing.”

Admiral Ogalla

The number one man in the Nigerian Navy, Admiral Ogalla, who could not hold back his joy said: “The support of the administration at the President’s approval for the acquisition of these critical assets under scores his administration’s resolve to safeguarding our national interests for our economic prosperity in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

I wish to also appreciate our special guest of honour and members of the National Assembly for support to the Nigerian Navy at all times. “In line with our statutory roles of securing the nation’s maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy will continue to carry out fleet re-capitalisation to enhance her operational efficiency.

The addition of these new platforms to our fleet will no doubt enhance the navy’s capability to dominate our maritime space and deny criminal elements freedom of action in our waters. “The ships we are commissioning today have high endurance and are equipped with advanced surveillance as well as rapid-response capabilities.

The Augusta Westland AW109ST Trekker helicopters also have long range surveillance and high endurance capabilities. This will complement our existing maritime domain awareness capabilities to bolster our surveillance and response capabilities towards emplacing maritime security for increased economic activities in the maritime environment. “As we commission these ships and helicopters, let us envision a Nigeria where our waters are safe for investment, and a navy that stands as a beacon of excellence. We will also continue to strengthen partnerships to secure our maritime domain and ensure the Gulf of Guinea remains a secure corridor of global commerce.”

Ogalla further highlighted the establishment of the Special Operations Command and the Nigerian Navy Marines aimed at enhancing operational capability for land-based operations. He detailed the Navy’s sustained maritime security operations, particularly ‘Operation Delta Sanity’, which he said was rejigged in January 2025 to combat oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

“We have also up-skilled our fleet recapitalisation, infrastructural development and improved personnel welfare in line with the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan 2021 to 2030. Ogalla said the successes of the Navy’s operations in monitoring loading activities at offshore platforms have led to an increase in Nigeria’s daily oil production to about 1.7 million barrels per day as reported by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The CNS also highlighted massive infrastructure development across various commands, including administrative blocks, jetties and barracks, with a goal to provide new accommodation for over 1,500 personnel by the end of 2025. In the area of human capital development, Ogalla said the Navy under his watch has ensured adequate foreign and local training to improve the capacity of personnel, improve personnel remuneration and increase the recruiting base of officers. He urged naval personnel to remain prepared for future tasks and sacrifices for the collective good of the nation.

“Our strength lies in our collective will to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this nation. The ceremonial sunset is an age-long tradition symbolising the conclusion of anniversary events and a moment of reflection, camaraderie and recognition. It serves as a moment for reflection on achievements, fostering comradeship, and acknowledging the hard work of personnel,” Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, noted