How Nigerian Navy Boosted Benin Counterparts’ Ability To Fight Piracy



Refurbished six vessels for W’African neighbours

The recently completed refurbishment of a deep sea patrol vessel belonging to the Republic of Benin (RB), Navy Ship (BNS) Matelot Brice Kpomasse (MBK), docked at the Navy Dockyard, Lagos (NDL) for 18 months provided the opportunity for the project coordinator, Navy Captain Justice Oko Orji to highlight some of the challenges encountered in ensuring the successful completion of the task.

According to him the vessel had on several occasions embarked on Sea trials and its completion he explained to the seated delegates and the Chief of Naval Staff Republic of Benin, Commodore Alexandre Hounkpatin, who was represented by the Director of Military Organisation and Personnel Armed Forces of RB, Captain Mohamed Idrissou at the handing over ceremony, held at the Conference Room of the NDL, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Before the officer took the audience, including journalists, on the journey of the refitted BNS MBK, he named key officers involved in the success story to be, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, while the project was facilitated and executed by the Admiral Superintendent (AS) of the NDL, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Ele-Ojo Shehu and supported by his team, Principal Staff Officers and contractors.

Ship’s terrible state

Orji revealed with pictures (film slide) the terrible state of the ship when it arrived for repairs last year. “The BNS MBK was built in China and commissioned into the National Navy of the RB in 2013. The ship was due for a major refit and in line with the contact between the Nigerian Navy (NN) and the RB; the ship was towed to NDL last year March 8, 2024 for a complete refit,” he explained. According to him it was only after the MBK had docked in Lagos that the full extent of the work to be done became clearer.

Challenges

“The docking of the ship exposed a lot of corrosion, all the appendages revealed the marine growth, the interior part of the hub showing very weak frames, the yard set out to prepare, clean and sandblast the ship. “Our testing revealed that over 70 per cent of the vessel had to be cropped and replaced. The deck surfaces were weak and corroded and had to be sandblasted to remove the corroded parts.

“Also we noticed that the two main engine rooms of the ship were in bad shape and were no longer operational; while other components were either defective or even missing. “The two generators were not operational but today after working on them they are like new ones.”

Hurdles

In order to achieve this he gave an insight into the hurdles the team faced. “The generator was broken and completely corroded. The yard contacted the original equipment manufacturers in China but we were told that the production line for this particular generator had closed and they couldn’t open it just to produce the required parts.

“But in our determination to see that MBK works, the Yard looked inwards and fabricated the necessary parts, which have been fitted and the generators are now operational.” Speaking further, he said they also noticed that the two gear boxes were stiff on arrival. “When we opened them we found that the oil was contaminated.

Both boxes were overhauled and are now operational.” Not done, he said: “The navigation and communication equipment were defective but both have been completely repaired. In fact what you have here is a brand new MBK with all the restored navigation and communication equipment operational.”

Dilapidated accommodation

Captain Orji said MBK’s living spaces and accommodation were in a bad state, with the beddings and furniture dilapidated. “The Yard embarked on the renovation and reactivation of the cabins. And now we have eight cabins that have been refurbished. We also have a crew mess that is now befitting for the men and officers.”

Two-day ceremony

The two-day handover ceremony that started on November 12, provided defence journalists an ample opportunity to interact with Admiral Shehu and Captain Mohammed that revealed the partnership between the two navies of the West African neighbours.

Explaining the partnership, Admiral Shehu said: “The partnership is essentially strengthened because we have the Yaoundé Architecture which institute collaborative arrangement between countries in the Gulf of Guinea to enhance our maritime security, and of course Insecurity order for us to be able to do this we need to have assets to be able to deploy them for maritime security operations.

“By providing the excess capacity we have here in the Naval Dockyard to further the arrangement to our esteemed friends from Benin, we are able to create an environment where we ensure that more vessels are available between host countries to enable us to jointly patrol our collective maritime environment.”

Collaboration

On the need for the collaboration, he said: “The collaboration essentially was inspired through robust interaction; we have a joint Maritime Command Centre that is based in Cotonou. And that is the reason for us to pool our resources together with Nigeria providing vessels and the Benin Republic doing likewise.

“In the course of doing that, don’t forget maintenance of the vessels is a capital intensive venture. “But luckily we were able to let them know that Nigeria had the capacity to help them maintain their vessels and at a favourable cost since we are close to them.

“Consequently, they gave us the opportunity to prove ourselves and in the process we were able to deliver to them that is what has strengthened our partnership to be able to work together to maintain our vessels and provide platforms for employment for both the NN and RBN.

“So that we can jointly patrol our maritime domains and provide security for economic activities to thrive between both countries particularly and cross the Gulf of Guinea and the West African sub region in general.” The Admiral Superintendent, who assumed command early this year, said: “Not long after I assumed Command here, I received enquiries about the NDL from countries like Equatorial Guinea, Congo as well as Gabon amongst others.

“But we haven’t had any concrete engagement with them but we have shown them what we were doing with our good friends in the RBN and I am sure that in due course as they come up with the details of their required scope of assistance we will be able to collaboratively arrive at a good solution that we can offer to them through continued engagement.”

He revealed that out of the six Benin Navy ships that were docked at the yard for repairs two of them and MBK are on their back home. He said the RBN and the NDL signed an agreement for the docking of six Benin Navy ships, with the repairs being divided into two phases of three ships each.

Completed

He said work has been completed on the PENDJARI and COUFFO and the vessels have since returned to the fleet while work on BNS MBK has just been completed and the vessel is ready for handing over. However, work is still currently ongoing on BNS OUEME and ZOU. “We are programming the rest of the vessels as you can see behind you, we have two vessels here and we have the third that is scheduled out of these two one of them should be ready to leave within the next three weeks and the only thing that might elongate that time line.

“Ordinarily whenever you undertake repairs of a vessel we subject it to what is called sea trials and the in the process we discover some possible hidden faults that were not manifestly obvious in the course of repairs so sometimes this could elongate your programme, essentially we are programming by the end of the year or early part of next year, we should be completing the remaining three ships.”

According to him: “The NDL being the premier logistics facility of the NN responsible for the highest level maintenance of ships has over the years, extended her capacity to the larger maritime sector within and outside the shores of Nigeria. This has stimulated indigenous shipbuilding, maintenance and enhanced local content development and participation for self-reliance and national development.”

Speaking further he said: “It is worthy of note that this is the third time that NDL has docked an international navy ship thereby adding to its credentials of being a strategic force multiplier in Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem and not only that the relationship between the two countries will be strengthened and collaboration between both navies would be enhanced in maritime security and ocean governance within the Gulf of Guinea.”

And for Captain Idrissou, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff Republic of Benin, he said that he considered the partnership between the two countries as the best that has never happened especially in terms of proximity on technical assistance. “This partnership for us is best option we can have as regards our ships maintenance and any other technical assistance. I think this is best thing that can happen for us. Before, on any issue regarding our ships, we have to look for partners very far, it is a way that is very effective.

“Ships have different technical characteristics and when they habit there are periodical maintenance programme that are set by the contractor which need to be followed so you can see our ships we bought from different contractors, Europeans, China so periodical maintenance varied according to original contractor, what happened was we couldn’t meet up with the periodical maintenance programme is that but since we discover our neighbour – Nigeria – things have changed.”

In his acceptance speech, which has boosted the image of the NN as a force to be reckoned with as the hub of engineering services in Africa, he said: “It is a renewed expression of the undeniable technical capabilities, or rather undeniable prowess, demonstrated by NDL, a company worthy of African country that your wonderful country Nigeria is and which now stands as a reliable close and trusted partner.

“It also establishes an exemplary of effective South-South cooperation between Nigeria and Benin in terms of ships technical maintenance, a cooperation that has already produced tangible and convincing results. It should be noted that since the beginning of this partnership, the P798 Matelot Brice Kpomasse is the third vessel of the Beninese navy to benefit from the services of the NDL, which means that the existence of this company sounds as a source of hope and satisfaction for the military navies and commercial maritime forces of the countries of the sub region and the continent and so on.”