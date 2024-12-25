How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrates 2024 Christmas (Photos)

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, Nigerian celebrities have also flooded social media with their lovely family photos to celebrate the season.
Many celebrities kept things minimalistic and simple this year, unlike last year, where there was so much creativity and uniqueness with their costume and styles.
Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Ike Onyema, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Bisola Aiyeola, Adeniyi Johnson and wife, Seyi Edun, Eniola Badmus, Tonto Dikeh, Bidemi Kosoko, Nuella Njubigbo and Queen Atang, Bambam and Teddy A, Yetunde Barnabas, Ronke Tiamuyi, Chizzy Alichi, and Williams Uchemba, were not left out as they left fans gushing over their photos.
From matching pyjamas to colourful outfits/headbands, Christmas trees, and all, many didn’t disappoint their fans.
Other celebrities who shared photos include gospel singer Sinach, show hosts, Eleanya Jennifer Ukah, Toke Makinwa, and TBoss Idowu amongst others.
The celebrities shared the photos accompanied with their Christmas messages in the caption.
In celebration of the season, the Box office Queen Funke Akindele did not put on matching pyjamas like other celebrities, she however, gave out gifts and food items to the society and everyone coming to watch her latest blockbuster movie “Everybody loves Jenifa” in the cinema.
See photos below:
1. Mercy Johnson
Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson with her husband and family celebrated Christmas in stunning photos with matching colourful green pyjamas.
Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Mercy Johnson wished all her fans a merry Christmas.
2. Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh took to her social media page to share stunning photos of herself and her son in matching pyjamas. She also thanked her fans for their love and unwavering support every day.
Sharing photos, she wrote; I’m so grateful for your unwavering support and love-you inspire me every day.
“May your holidays be filled with peace, happiness, and all the blessings your heart desires”.
3. Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, roll out beautiful loved-up photos with their daughter, in celebration of the season… sharing photos, he captioned, “From the Golds”
4. Queen Mercy Atang
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Atang, who got married early this year also joined other celebrities in Nigerian as she celebrate her first Christmas as a wife.
5. William Uchemba
Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba is celebrating this Christmas as a father of two, as he and his wife, Brunella Oscar welcomed a baby boy a few days back.
6. Bisola Aiyeola
Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, shared stunning photos with families, in celebration of the season.
Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote: For the first time in a long time, My mother’s offspring and grandoffspring were together and yeah we had to give the PJ shoot a trial.
“It was a lil chaotic but we loved it and I’ll do it again and again and again. Merry Christmas Fam.
7. Adeniyi Johnson
8. Nutella Njubigbo
9. Ike Oyema, CeeC And Venita
Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality TV star, Ike Onyema celebrates Christmas with his colleagues, Venita and Ceec in matching outfits.
10. Veekee James
Celebrity fashion stylist, Veekee James has rolled out sultry photos with their husband, Femi leaving the internet with surprise.
11. Sinach
Beautiful family of Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach and her family in matching pajamas all glammed up for the season.
12. Ashabi Simple
Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi, who welcomed her second child a few months back, is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother of two.