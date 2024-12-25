How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrates 2024 Christmas (Photos)

Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson with her husband and family celebrated Christmas in stunning photos with matching colourful green pyjamas.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Mercy Johnson wished all her fans a merry Christmas.

2. Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh took to her social media page to share stunning photos of herself and her son in matching pyjamas. She also thanked her fans for their love and unwavering support every day.

Sharing photos, she wrote; I’m so grateful for your unwavering support and love-you inspire me every day.

“May your holidays be filled with peace, happiness, and all the blessings your heart desires”.

3. Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, roll out beautiful loved-up photos with their daughter, in celebration of the season… sharing photos, he captioned, “From the Golds”

4. Queen Mercy Atang

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Atang, who got married early this year also joined other celebrities in Nigerian as she celebrate her first Christmas as a wife.

5. William Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba is celebrating this Christmas as a father of two, as he and his wife, Brunella Oscar welcomed a baby boy a few days back.

6. Bisola Aiyeola

Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, shared stunning photos with families, in celebration of the season.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote: For the first time in a long time, My mother’s offspring and grandoffspring were together and yeah we had to give the PJ shoot a trial.

“It was a lil chaotic but we loved it and I’ll do it again and again and again. Merry Christmas Fam.

7. Adeniyi Johnson