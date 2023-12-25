How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate 2023 Christmas (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities have flooded the internet with breathtaking Christmas photos as they celebrated this festive season with their family on their social media platforms on Monday, December 25.

Many brought unique styles and creativity into their costume, looking radiant and colourful for the celebration.

However, a lot of professional photos taken in the studio flooded the internet, from matching pyjamas to colourful outfits/headbands and all, while others kept it cool and took casual family photos without the usual glam, just posing behind their tree.

Notable Nollywood stars such as Stan Nze and Adeniyi Johnson, Uchenna Nnanna, Yewande Adekoya, Tim Godfrey, Sunmbo Adeoye, Laura Ikeji, Kemi Afolabi, Iyabo Ojo, Bidemi Kosoko, Warri Pikin, BBNaija’s Anna Ebiere, Joke Jigan, Bimpe Akintunde, Kemi Korede.

Other celebrities including music executive Jude Okoye, comedienne Real Warri Pikin, businessman Obi Cubana and many more delighted their fans with adorable pictures featuring their little ones.

Their photos were accompanied by heartfelt Christmas messages in captions, spreading joy and love to their followers.

