‘How Nigerian Carriers Can Be Profitable On Brazil Route’

The Chief Executive Officer of Belujane Konsult, Mr. Chris Aligbe, has weighed in on two key factors that could make the Nigeria-Brazil route profitable for any airline that wants to venture into it following the signing of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between both nations last week.

He listed the factors as huge investment in the route by Air Peace and any other Nigerian carrier that may want to operate the route, and liberal visa policies by the two nations. Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace, had decided to take the plunge to begin three times weekly direct air services to Sao Paulo in October 2025 after conducting a test flight to the Latin American nation.

Aligbe, while speaking with New Telegraph on Sunday, likened the Sao Paulo route to when the liquidated Nigeria Airways invested in the Dubai route before any other airline from Africa and other parts of the world saw it as a gold mine. He stated that the success of Air Peace on the route depends on how much investment it can muster to remain profitable on a route that was last serviced by the distressed Brazilian national car rier, Varig, 31 years ago.

According to him, “it is whether they can develop the route. Route development is very expensive. When Nigeria Airways entered the Dubai route, there were no flights. It was Nigeria Airways that opened the Dubai route. We didn’t know Emirates, or any other airline. It was after we opened it that Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, all of them started coming in. We opened the route.

At that time, visas to Europe and other places had become so difficult. “Apart from visa for the United States, which became difficult, the market in the Emirates was cheaper and offered a lot of goods that people can buy and sell. It became an instant market.

The two places where the market was thriving were Dubai and Istanbul. We took Dubai and developed Dubai, and it was almost instant, and within two months, that place became something else. What was high was cargo because people were buying and selling.

Route development is very expensive. If you can stay on it, fine. “When we entered Dubai, the visa policy was easy until Nigerians spoilt it with robbery, and that was what caused the difficulty with the visa. For Brazil, the visa policy is critical. Brazil is a destination in terms of tourist attractions and manufacturing. Brazil has a very strong flag carrier. It was formerly called TAM, but it is now LATAM.

It became LAMTAM in 2020 when LAM Chile, the national carrier of Chile, acquired a significant equity stake in TAM. It was not a national carrier; it was a Brazilian flag carrier formed by a group of people, and it was doing well.

Today, LATAM has moved from SkyTeam to Oneworld. They have 140 aircraft and have 93 destinations in Latin America, in the US and in Europe”. He, however, expressed concern about Air Peace for starting some important routes in the past, only to abandon them mid-way.