How Nigeria Can Realise $122.2bn Energy Diversification Investment’

Nigeria needs to strengthen its regulatory framework, and establish clear, transparent, and stable policies that provide confidence to investors for it to realise the targeted investment of $122.2 billion by the Federal Government, the Managing Director, Timproxy Limited, Mr. Timothy Nunu, has said.

He advised that among what the Federal Government should do is to streamline permitting processes and ensuring contract enforceability.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said it was imperative for FG to enhance financial incentives, offer tax breaks, subsidies, or feed-in tariffs to make renewable energy projects more financially viable.

He added that there was a need to develop necessary infrastructure, such as transmission and distribution networks, to support new energy projects; ensure political and economic stability by maintaining a stable macroeconomic environment to reduce investment risks.

According to him, it is important to engage in Public-Private Partnerships, leverage private sector expertise and capital through collaborative ventures.

The Federal Government recently announced plans to secure a total investment of $122.2 billion to diversify Nigeria’s energy sources, reduce dependence on the national grid, and enhance the overall stability and sustainability of the nation’s energy infrastructure.

This proposal was contained in the newly released 2024 Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan and the National Integrated Electricity Policy.

According to the document, the amount to be raised between 2024 and 2045, (21 years), is to ensure energy diversification from the current electricity sources of hydropower and gas-fired thermal plants.

It added that it is targeted to diversify energy sources by incorporating hydrogen, solar photovoltaic technology, bio – mass, wind, gas projects combined with carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technologies, nuclear, solar (concentrated solar power), and bioenergy.

Nunu said: “The proposed investment of $122.2 billion over a 21-year period translates to an average annual investment of approximately $5.82 billion. This substantial financial commitment reflects a strategic move to overhaul Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Given the country’s abundant renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, this target appears both ambitious and attainable.

However, the success of this initiative hinges on effective policy implementation, robust regulatory frameworks, and the ability to attract both domestic and international investors.

“Energy diversification is crucial for Nigeria’s long-term stability, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

As the country moves away from an overreliance on traditional energy sources such as hydropower and gas-fired thermal plants, incorporating renewable energy technologies will yield significant benefits.

These advantages span multiple sectors, including energy security, economic development, environmental sustainability, and improved access to electricity.

“Diversifying Nigeria’s energy sources is a strategic move that will enhance energy security, foster economic growth, promote environmental sustainability, and expand electric ity access.”

He added: “There are things that Nigeria should do to attract such investments. To attract the envisioned investments, Nigeria will need to consider the following strategies: Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks: Establish clear, transparent, and stable policies that provide confidence to investors.

This includes streamlining permitting processes and ensuring contract enforceability. “Enhancing financial sncentives: Offer tax breaks, subsidies, or feed-in tariffs to make renewable energy projects more financially viable.

Improving Infrastructure: Develop necessary infrastructure, such as transmission and distribution networks, to support new energy project.

