How Nigeria Can Qualify For W’Cup Playoff

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers enter their final phase, the Super Eagles of Nigeria still have a slim but possible chance of reaching the CAF playoff round—even if South Africa win their last group match.

According to the latest adjusted standings released by CAF, points earned against the lowest-ranked teams in each group are deducted to create a fair playoff table. Based on this, Gabon, with 16 points, and Burkina Faso, with 15 points and all matches completed, appear to have sealed two of the four available playoff slots.

That leaves five nations—Niger (15 points, fixtures completed), Cameroon (14 points), DR Congo (13 points), Uganda (12 points), and Nigeria (12 points)—in a tense battle for the remaining two tickets to the next phase. Currently, Nigeria sit 10th in the playoff rankings with 12 points and a goal difference of +3. While the path ahead is complicated, qualification remains within reach—but only under specific conditions.

There are two routes through which Nigeria can still qualify. The first is through direct qualification by winning Group C. For this to happen, Nigeria must defeat Benin by any margin—such as 1-0 or a two-goal win—and hope South Africa fail to beat Rwanda in their final group game. If South Africa draw or lose, and Nigeria win, the Super Eagles will finish top of the group and automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The second and more likely route is through the CAF playoff. If South Africa win their game and top the group, Nigeria can still qualify as one of the best group runners-up. But this path is far more demanding. Nigeria must beat Benin by at least four goals to improve their goal difference and leapfrog Burkina Faso or others in the playoff standings.

Even with that result, Nigeria would still need help from elsewhere—specifically, at least two of Cameroon, DR Congo, or Uganda must lose or draw their final games (thankfully, Cameroon drew goalless with Angola). A draw between DR Congo and Uganda could also work in Nigeria’s favour.

The Super Eagles’ fate will also depend heavily on what happens in other key fixtures. Cameroon played goalless with Angola and are seen as favourites, while DR Congo face Sudan at home and are expected to win. Uganda have the toughest task, playing away to Algeria, which gives Nigeria a slight edge if results go their way. Niger, already on 15 points, have completed all their fixtures and can only wait and hope.