Although Nigeria lost the automatic qualification ticket to Group C winners, South Africa, on the final matchday, a strong second-place finish means the Super Eagles stand a chance of getting a World Cup ticket through two different playoff tournaments.

First, Nigeria join Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo as the four countries that will compete at the African playoffs scheduled for Morocco in November.

The winner will then proceed to a six-team inter-confederational playoffs, where two countries will seal their places in the World Cup.

According to CAF World Cup qualifiers regulations, four of the nine second-placed teams have a chance to feature in a playoff tournament to determine the best nation.

However, Eritrea’s withdrawal from Group E triggered a rule that invalidates the results of matches between second-placed and last-placed nations in other groups.

Consequently, points earned by second-placed nations in such matches are deducted for fairness and equity.

As a result, Nigeria jumped to fourth place among the runners-up with 15 points. The Super Eagles had finished with 17 points but earned only two points from Zimbabwe, the lowest-ranked nation in Group C.

Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo occupy the top three spots on the runners-up table, ahead of Nigeria. Notably, Nigeria qualified ahead of Burkina Faso, which had the same points tally, due to a superior goal difference.

The four qualified nations will gather in Morocco for a thrilling CAF playoff tournament from November 13 to 16. The teams will be seeded based on the upcoming FIFA Rankings, which will be released on October 23.

The highest-ranked country, according to the FIFA rankings, will face the lowest-ranked team, and the second-highest-ranked side will take on the third-highest-ranked team. All games will be single-leg knockout matches. Both semi-finals are scheduled for November 13, with venues to be announced later.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the continental final on November 16, with the victor earning the sole CAF ticket to represent Africa at the inter-confederation playoffs.

If the Super Eagles qualify through the CAF playoff, they will join five other nations from four confederations in the FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament, scheduled to take place in March 2026.

Other participating teams will include two teams from CONCACAF (North America, Caribbean and Central America), and one country each from AFC (Asia), CONMEBOL (South America), and OFC (Oceania). Bolivia and New Caledonia will represent CONMEBOL and OFC, respectively, with either Iraq or the United Arab Emirates set to take the AFC slot.

The two CONCACAF representatives will also be determined in November. For the six-team interconfederational playoffs, the two teams with the highest FIFA rankings will get byes to the two separate finals.

If all six teams are Team A to Team F., Team A and Team B will qualify for two different finals due to their FIFA rankings. The remaining four lowest-ranking nations will compete in two separate knockout matches. Team C will play D, and E will square up F.

The winners of the knockout games will now face each of the highest-ranking teams in two separate finals. Clearly, Team A will play against Team C, and Team B will face Team E. The winners of these two games will secure the final two World Cup tickets.