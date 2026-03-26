‘How Nigeria Can Play Big In $137.351bn Global Fragrance Market’

Nigeria would soon become a major player in global perfumes and fragrance market projected to reach $137.351 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.398 per cent.

The market was valued at around $77.6 billion in 2025. To attain the feat, Nardus Scents, an indigenous fragrance production company in Nigeria, has expressed its readiness to promote fragrances made with essential oils from Nigeria’s indigenous aromatic plants.

Speaking at the event to mark World Fragrance Day, Chief Executive Officer of Nardus Scents, Abisola Keke, said Nigeria had the potential to produce the best perfumes and scents in the world. Africa’s role in the global perfumes and fragrances market is significant and growing.

The continent holds around 2.98 per cent of the global market share, with a value of $2.309 billion in 2025, expected to reach $3.93 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.875 per cent.

South Africa is rated as the largest market in Africa, accounting for 45.43 per cent of the continent’s market share, while Nigeria is rated as the second-largest market, with a 17.89 per cent share, driven by increasing disposable income and aspirational lifestyles.

In Nigeria, there are lots of untapped aromatic plants, which are major inputs useful in creating different types of essential oils. Scent leaf, basil, lemongrass, ginger, tobacco, melon, bamboo leaf, water hyacinth, and coconut are major ingredients in perfumes and fragrance production.

However, Keke wants the dynamics changed from consumption to production in favour of Nigeria and Africa. “Our goal is to build the Nigerian fragrance industry with a value chain system connecting farmers, processors, chemists, perfume enthusiasts, and celebrities globally,” Keke explained.

Fragrance creation in Nigeria, Keke added, would become a billion-dollar industry in a few years. “It’s high time Nigeria took its prime place in the fragrance industry.

Nigeria is known globally as a major player in enter- tainment and fashion, and we need to leverage this and make our own brands of perfumes and fragrances using these emerging platforms,” she said.

In a passionate display of patriotism, she enjoined individuals, corporate organisations, parastatals and agencies to be an integral part of the transformative campaign to promote Nigeria’s indigenous scents.