How Nigeria Can Make $60bn Per Annum In Carbon Credits

Nigeria can make $60 billion per annum in carbon credit with effective and efficient implementation of clean cooking stoves and afforestation, Chief Marketing Officer\Executive Director, Marketing, Greenplinth Africa, Chief Godwin Nnabugwu, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he explained that it was $60 billion portfolio per annum.

According to him, the stakeholders include the host country, Nigeria, states and local governments. He explained that the earnings were measurable through the matrix deployed by Canadian Carbon AI for verification of the carbon emissions reduction annually.

The banker/environmentalist said that Greenplinth Africa was highly committed to the actualization of the project. He stated that the directors of the company were prime movers and some investors of the project so far.

He lamented that climate change had caused many socio-economic, environmental and cultural damages, adding that concerted efforts should be activated and religiously implemented by all stakeholders to save people from the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

He said: “So it has made us believe in what we are doing, to put our own money into what we are doing. We have spent over $100 million to get to where we are today.

What has happened is that we ask that each state that is partnering with us should be able to invest a refundable deposit of $1 million. “That $1 million is refundable within one year, 12 months.

Because they would have been able to earn carbon credit through the deployment of stoves that we are deploying in their various states.

For instance, any state that we are deploying up to one million units of that clean cooking stove, we expect that we’ll be able to earn at least $50 million through the earnings from Carbon Credit.

And their refundable seeds are paid back ,the Balance invested in Green projects in the state. “We’re doing forward sales which discussions are ongoing with prospective Buyers over – seas. These inflows would enable us to build assembly plants and Factories across the states involved.

And some investors are showing interest. We are the prime movers. We are the ones that believe in the dream. And we decided to invest in what we are doing.

Some sub-national are showing interest to avert the looming threat from climate change which includes: raising population trends, growing unemployment, shrinking tax base.

“This project is a bold and transformative climate initiative to help States increase their internally-generated revenue (IGR) through a foreign exchange (Forex) denominated Green economy.” Nnabugwu deecribed Greenplinth Africa was a carboncredit project developer and that currently it has four signature projects.

He said the company would be deploying 80 million clean cook stoves free to Nigerians and plant four billion innovative trees nationwide.

He added that the officials of the company were working with some nationals, but have started with Lagos State, addeing that they would be deploying in Lagos State, about 8 million of clean cook stoves and would be planting 300 million trees in the state He further said they have started the training for the people, and that about 50 of them are working with them in Lagos.

Nnabugwu said: “And on 30th of June, we are going to flag off the distribution of the stove in Makoko, Lagos. “We have the challenge of climate change. People are cutting down trees to cook, and these are some of the things that are causing floods.

So, we want to see how we can use our technology to help save our country from climate change challenges. The stove is about 90% cooking efficient. We intend to help our sub-region to be able to fight climate change.

“Last month, we did the criteria. (we want to reach the four of the borders, Obampo and Rurapo. In fact, in our baseline studies, we have to go around and look at local governments in Lagos to meet the four of the borders.

So, we looked at what is happening, and we decided not only are we giving them the clean cooking stoves, we are attaching some benefits, which we call pay-to-cook for each of the beneficiaries.

These poor people, we are partnering with our financial partners to open an account for them. “Every month, they will be receiving a stipend of N10,000 from us.

In Lagos, we will be spending over N8 billion monthly to be able to help these people to at least cook. Another benefit too is we are giving them a household of eight, free Health insurance, who will be able to enjoy free cooking.

These are some of the things we want to do to help our people fight poverty and come out of poverty. That is certainly a social impact. It is our motivation really.”

According to him, the cooking stove would be coming in parts from Germany and that they are setting up factories in Nigeria for local content.

He explained that the stoves will be coming in parts and would be assembled in Nigeria, thereby creating job opportunities for engineers and artisans that would be involved.

He said, “Clean cooking stove that we are giving to our people is to last for 30 years. It is a product that is going to last. We are bringing employment for over 30 million youth and women, nationwide.

The 80 million clean cookstoves project is the largest Clean Cooking project in the world with key outcomes in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “These stoves are coming in parts. They will be coupled here in Nigeria, creating jobs for the local industry.

People will be trained. We are going to engage more than 2 million Nigerian youth. And we are paying above the national minimum wage. We will be paying them N120,000 per month. The stove itself comes with some incentives.

“We are giving N10,000 to cook for each of the beneficiaries. Because these stoves are being metered. It comes with a metering system that has been installed by Canadian Carbon AI.

So, if you are not using the stove, because of this tracking method, we will be able to know. Because our dashboard will show whoever is not using it. So, the more they use it, the more we make carbon credits. So that’s why Canadian Carbon AI signed a strategic partnership with us.”

