How Nigeria Can Increase 37.28bn Barrels Crude Reserves –Ex-NNPC GMD

Nigeria needs more investments to shore up its 37.28 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate reserves, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Chamberlain Oruwari Oyibo, has said.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said that there had been lack of appreciable investment in the sector for many years.

The Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, had recently declared Nigeria has 37.28 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate.

In a statement titled, ‘The Declaration of Annual National Petroleum Reserves Position as of 1st January 2025’, he stated that Nigeria’s proven (2P) crude oil and condensate reserves stood at 31.44 billion barrels and 5.84 billion barrels, respectively.

Komolafe said: “Against the foregoing, I am pleased to present to you an overview of the Nation’s oil, condensate, associated gas, and non-associated gas reserves as of January 1, 2025, as follows: 2P crude oil and condensate reserves stands at 31.44 billion barrels and 5.84 billion barrels respectively, amounting to a total of 37.28 billion barrels.

“Given the above, and furtherance of Chapter 1, Part III, Section 7 (g), (i). (i). (k), (m). (a). (r), and other powers enabling me in this respect. I. Engr. Gbenga Olu Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, hereby declare the Total Oil and Condensate reserves of 37.28 billion barrels as the official National Petroleum Reserves Position as of January 1, 2025.”

Oyibo said there had not been substantial increment of the nation’s crude reserves. He also advised that the crude reserves should not be left un – drilled to avoid not maximizing their benefits.

He said: “Well, these reserves have not changed much. We are supposed to be increasing our reserves. Have we produced? We should be replacing them because there is no reserve replacement. “The country has not been drilling for quite some time.

It took the petroleum industry 20 years to grow. So, there are many of these majors who are trying to sell their oil leaflets near shore, land and swamp and leave for Nigerian companies. So, not much drilling was done.

So, we need to increase and use our oil while it is useful to do so. “We should be adding reserves as we are producing. We should be adding. We have a lot of potential, but potential alone doesn’t increase reserves. You have to explore.

You have to drill. It’s only by drilling that you know how much you have there and you can replace what you are producing.”

He advised the Federal Government to have a set target of oil production and encourage companies to drill more. The former defunct NNPC boss noted that President Donald Trump of the United States had announced that the US would rill more oil.

According to him, Nigeria should also increase its oil production to get more foreign exchange revenue, increase technical capacity, improve the wellbeing and living standards of Nigerians as well as advance the economy.

He pointed out that some of the international oil companies that have exited part of the onshore of the country failed to invest in the sector. He also said that during the time, the IOCs were not investing, new owners were not taking over so there was growth stagnation in the sector.

Oyibo said: “When it comes to policy, there is no new policy that is required. The government should have set a timetable. “If you drill now, before those reserves, the new reserves will be… It will take us two years.

So, you will need to increase and encourage people to drill more so that we can have… In America, the natural ones, we tell these people to drill, maybe drill. We need to drill so we can have our oil and use it, expand our economy locally and export the rest.

“The indigenous players should be encouraged to invest more since the IOCs are leaving the onshore. The IOCs are leaving. It took some time, a long time for the government to approve those departures.

“Meanwhile, during that period, the IOCs were not investing and the new owners were not taking over. So, now that things are steady, the new owners should be.

The new PRCs should give them a target and ask the new owners not just to produce because they bought these things with money, borrowed money.

Their preference may be to produce, sell and be paying back their banks. But they should be encouraged to add more reserves.

