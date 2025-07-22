How Nigeria Can Generate Over $100m Weekly From Cargo

The Chief Executive Officer of Aglow Aviation Support Services, Mr. Tayo Ojuri, has said Nigeria has the opportunity to generate over $100 million every week if the existing challenges of aero-logistics are addressed.

Speaking on Cargo Logistics Operational Readiness In Nigeria at the 10th Airports Business Summit & Expo (ABSE) held in Lagos, Ojuri called on the authorities to address the constraints of infrastructure gaps, lack of cargo goods at the airports, government interference and security to harness the possibilities of air cargo enhancement in Nigeria.

He noted that despite the availability of high volume of agricultural produce for export from the country, less than 60% of cargo produce eventually get to their destinations because of the poor attention given to aero-logistics in Nigeria adding that those setting up cargo airports ought to be mindful of the eventual outcome, with a holistic consideration of factors around integration of the back end.

He identified Nigeria’s mega-cities population, growth of the economy and increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as existing opportunities under his Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) Analysis.

Meanwhile, the management of Alfred Diete Spiff (Osubi Airport) Warri, has said it is targeting a revenue of N3.6 billion by the end of 2027. It is also projecting N3 billion by 2025 and N3.3 billion by 2026.

The management also said the airport, which is 55% owned by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and 45% owned by Shoreline Services, recorded N1.9 billion revenue in 2024, and is deeply involved in Public Private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure upgrades and investment expansion.

The airport manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu, said the maintenance procedure vigoorously adhered to has led to an increase in the number of airlines operating into the airport.

In his presentation at the Airport Business Summit and Expo 2025, held in Lagos, the Airport manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu, revealed that patronage by airlines have increased with Overland Arik and Rano Air operating conveniently into the airport while Airpeace and United Nigeria Airlines will soon resume operations into the Airport.

Egwuatu, represented by the airport’s accountant, Mr. Salifu Adama, revealed that Green Africa is carrying out a Chevron operation in the Airport while UMZA Air has paid the necessary fees to commence operations.

He disclosed that the airport management is encouraging the Delta State Government to float its airline. According to him, the airport has installed modern baggage carousels, resuscitated the airfield lighting system, constructed a modern police station close to the location and a fuel dump.

Egwuatu revealed that they are discussing with Enugu Air to attract operations to the airport, which currently hosts Overland Airways and Rano Air as operators, adding that Umza Air has already paid the appropriate fees to commence operations, while Green Africa Airways currently operates for Chevron.

He said the airport is moving its focus towards nonaeronautical revenue sources, and is seeking investors in the establishment of an Osubi Airport Staff Primary and Secondary School and Hotels, as well as an Aviation clinic.

According to him, the airport is well secured with presence presence of Nigerian Police Force Command, a detachment of Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Department of State Security Service (DSS).