How Nigeria can be relieved of NASS’ financial burden, by lawyers

Some senior lawyers have called for the scrapping of the upper chamber of the National Assembly in order to bring down the cost of governance and consequently relieve the nation of the huge financial burden of maintaining the legislative arm of government. The lawyers argued that no sane and progressive society incurs huge recurring costs in maintaining its officials at the expense of providing reliable social services and enduring infrastructural facilities for its people. According to reports, no fewer than 107 units of the 2023 model of the Toyota Landcruiser and 358 units of the 2023 model of Toyota Prado would be bought for the use of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively. The planned purchase was said to have been different from the official bulletproof vehicles expected to be purchased for the four presiding officers of the National Assembly.

Reports also had it that the proposed spending of N110 billion by members of the National Assembly is apparently on top of the N281 billion already provided for the lawmakers in the 2023 National Assembly budget. The proposed spending is also different from the N30.17 billion budgeted for the ‘inauguration expenses’ for new members. The budget for the National Assembly may further be increased as members are reportedly demanding an upward review of their salaries and allowances purportedly to offset the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy. In a nation where many citizens are living below the poverty line, the lawmakers were earning far more than their counterparts in other parts of the world, including developed countries. According to reports, a senator’s take-home pay is N182,060,000 per annum at the rate of N15,171,666.66 monthly while the annual takehome pay of a member of the House of Representatives stands at N136.68 million at a monthly take-home pay of N11.39 million. SERAP’s suit In the meantime, a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, to court over the “unlawful plan to spend N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70 billion as ‘palliatives’ for new members”.

The suit which was filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos is coming on the heels of a statement by Akpabio that the Clerk of the National Assembly had sent “holiday allowances” into the “various bank accounts of senators”. In the suit marked FHC/L/ CS/1606/2023, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio and Abbas to review and reduce the N40 billion budgeted to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials. The organization is equally seeking an order restraining the two principal officers of the National Assembly from demanding or receiving the N40 billion to buy 465 SUVs and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials until an assessment of the socio-economic impact of the spending on the 137 million poor Nigerians is carried out in public interest. In the suit, SERAP argued that, “the plan to spend the N110 billion is a fundamental breach of constitutional and international human rights obligations”.

It further argued that; “the planned spending of N110 billion is a breach of Section 57 (4) of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 which provides that: ‘All persons in whose hands public funds may be entrusted for whatever purpose should bear in mind that its utilization should be judicious’ “It is also a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office for members of the National Assembly to unjustifiably increase their own budget at a time when over 137 million poor Nigerians are living in extreme poverty exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy”. Akeredolu, Fayemi’s proposition on unicameral legislature Piqued by the humongous amount of money being spent by the nation on the maintainance of the legislative arm of government, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had at different fora called for scrapping of the Senate, in order to save cost. The duo also pushed for adoption of part-time legislative system. Akeredolu spoke in 2021 at the Akure Centre of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution. The governor who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was of the view that the upper chamber of the National Assembly should be scrapped, while the Assembly should be on part-time basis in order to reduce the huge cost of governance.

He said: “The position of the Ondo State Government has been made public. We advocate for a Federal Government largely reduced in size and scope of engagement. We want to see a Constitution that will enhance the performance of public office holders at all levels. “It is possible to have a government that will serve the people in deed and truth. The law of the land must aid this realistic expectation. We must reduce the cost of governance and shift attention to service delivery in this trying period. “The country may consider dropping the current bicameral structure of the National Assembly and adopt a unicameral legislature. The membership of the Assembly should be part-time. No member should earn allowances not known to the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Committee, and more importantly, people they claim to serve.

“Legislators should earn under a uniform salary structure. Allowance peculiarities must not be about obscenity. The Senate should be scrapped. The House of Representatives too should not be unwieldy. A maximum of four representatives should come from each zone”. On his part, a former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had also in 2019 called for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government. The former governor said the country cannot continue to operate bicameral legislature in the face of harsh economic conditions. He was of the view that a unicameral legislature would be more productive for Nigeria in the current economic situation. He said: “We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents. “You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically. “But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government”.

Lawyers speak Corroborating Akeredolu and Fayemi’s views, some senior lawyers have equally called for the adoption of unicameral and part-time legislative system in order to reduce the huge cost being expended on the National Assembly. In his submissions, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, said a way of bringing down the running cost of the National Assembly is to make legislative business part-time. He was of the view that it is not illegal for legislators to be engaged in other business while also performing their legislative business. He said: “I think it’s the way our legislators have taken legislative business that has giving rise to suggestions like these. Nigeria’s economy is currently in shambles and something urgent must be done to salvage the situation. We must also do something about the humongous amount these legislators are collecting in the name of constituency allowance, salaries, allowances and so on. legislative business should be made part-time. ”

Afterall, the Constitution stipulates a maximum of 180 days and minimum of 61 days for the legislators to sit in a year. So, if a legislator sit for 61 days, he has complied with the constitutional requirements. The Constitution did not say the legislators must be in the parliament for 365 days. “When I was in the parliament in my state as a Deputy Speaker, I was also going to court. Even, those who went to court to challenge my going to court lost out. I was a regular face in the courtroom even as a Deputy Speaker. This means they can equally continue with their profession, while also carrying out their legislative duties”. Another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, said there’s no doubt that the huge cost of governance being incurred by this country is absolutely defeatist of guaranteeing good governance. “No sane and progressive society incurs huge recurring costs in maintaining its officials at the expense of providing reliable social services and enduring infrastructural facilities for its people. “In the first place, it is important to reduce our legislative system to a unicameral structure as the bicameral system we run only delays time for passage of good laws and increases the amount being spent to maintain lawmakers. It is also an unnecessary expense of resources in providing for the electoral process by which the senators emerge. The House of Representatives is sufficient for law-making where the nation is really desirous of providing a good structure for legally regulating its affais. “In addition, it is important to make the legislative business a part-time assignment.

An average lawmaker ascends to the chambers only to be engaged full-time which is economically devaluing the time spent on such assignment. Spending full days of every week to debate motions and, at times, ridiculous issues in the name of legislative activities could be devastating to the conscience of a nation afflicted by so many crises as ours. I, therefore, support that the Senate should be scrapped while we retain the House of Representatives which is truly representative enough. Service in the said House of Representatives should also be made part-time”, Adegoke said. A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo (SAN), also noted that the nation’s present economic condition could no longer sustain bicameral legislature. Ojo said: “We do not have an economy that can sustain bicameral legislature. It is expensive, bogus and unnecessary. How do you fathom so much that we spend on docile and duplicitous legislative arms? Not even have they be able to work on an acceptable Constitution that is capable of meeting the yearnings of the people since 1999”. Speaking on how Nigeria could be relieved of the huge burden placed on it by the National Assembly, considering the plans by principal officers to spend N110 billion on the purchase of bulletproof cars, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olalekan Ojo, who posited that this is another way of raising the question about the high cost of governance in the country, queried; “Are the senators going to pay for the cost of the purchase of the bulletproof cars from their pockets?

“The intending moves by the principal officers of the National Assembly are politically and morally objectionable. “Although there is no law hindering them from executing such plans, Nigerians and civil society groups should mobilize the opposition against the use of such an amount to purchase bulletproof vehicles”. While describing the intention as wasteful and uncalled-for under an economy that is in a state of coma, Ojo appealed to the presidency and the leadership of the National Assembly to rescind the decision. “Our senators should have the political will to move against such wasteful spending. “It shows insensitivity on the part of our senators. There is a need for Nigeria to come up with an act detailing the emoluments payable to each of the lawmakers, as well as the principal officers. Until this is done, Nigeria may not make any headway”, he added. On his part, another SAN, Victor Okpara, said: “If we are serious about fighting corruption in this country, the first thing we need to do is to interrogate ourselves. “To be very sincere and bring sincerity to the table, why would the principal officers of the National Assembly say they want to buy bulletproof cars for certain categories of Nigerians? Are we all not Nigerians?

“Those people are supposed to be our servants and not our masters. Therefore, if they want to buy bulletproof cars, they should then buy the same for all Nigerians. “It means that they have known that there is insecurity and that their lives are in danger, and they now want to secure themselves with bulletproof cars. What about other Nigerians that voted them in? While calling for the serious tackling of insecurity in Nigeria, Okpara called for a high level of sincerity among those in positions of power and the generality of Nigerians. “Once everybody in the country is exposed to insecurity, we would take it seriously. But a situation where thirty police officers will guard one person, while other Nigerians are left to their fate and exposed to the danger of all these miscreants/ criminals, it begs the question. “The truth of the matter is that I don’t think it is appropriate for anybody to come and start spending that kind of money. We should all be exposed to the same level of insecurity so that we can all confront it once and for all”. He charged those concerned to revisit the plan and come to the conclusion that this is not what the country needs at the moment. “This country belongs to everybody; both the rich and the poor as the case may be. It should not be the government for the rich alone”, he said. Amobi Nzelu (SAN) also described the intention as a sad narrative of where Nigeria has found itself.

“People are dying of hunger, and all the principal officers of the National Assembly could think of is to buy bulletproof cars for themselves as if their lives are on top of the tree. “It is very unfair for them to have budgeted N110 billion to buy bulletproof cars for members of the National Assembly. “I don’t understand what is going on. They are not even feeling the pulse of the people. The empathy is not there, they are only there to enrich themselves and walk away at the expense of Nigerians. Unfortunately, things are going in this manner”, the SAN added. On his part, a professor of law, Awa Kalu (SAN) said: “The intention is unreasonable and unfriendly to the masses”. Dr Yemi Omodele is of the view that the intended action of the National Assembly is selfish and selfserving. According to Dr Omodele,

“it is surprising that at a time when the incumbent government is doing everything possible to return the country to where it ought to be, some lawmakers are insisting on spending such a huge sum of money to purchase bulletproof cars for themselves. “The question that arise is; who is their enemy pursuing to warrant the purchase of such vehicles?. Another question is that, from the bulletproof cars bought by the past administrations, how many of the legislators have ever been attacked by hoodlums or criminals that would have warranted the subsequent National Assembly members to be seeking for bulletproof cars? The other question is, are bulletproof cars bought to display for the sake of fun? “I think the legislature has to answer these questions. As far as I am concerned, if somebody is loved by his people, I can say such a person does not need any security personnel around him or her”. Dr Omodele also charged the Federal Government to cut down the cost of governance so that Nigerians can have sufficient funds to spend.