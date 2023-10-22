How Nigeria Can Avoid Military Coup –Ikponmwen

Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army and former Director, Legal Services of the Army, is a security expert versed in military Strategy, Policy and Tactics. He is also a lawyer with over43 years’ experience at the bar, majoring in law enforcement. In this interview, he examines the state of the nation and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that while a military coup might be attractive in the face of bad governance, Nigeria must avoid it.

What is your reaction to recent reports that the Federal Government has commenced negotiation with bandits, terrorists and kidnappers operating in the North-West?

I think it is too late in time for the government at any level to be seen to be going into any negotiation with any terrorist group. This is the time, more than ever before, that the government must demonstrate its determination to provide security for each and every citizen; each and every resident of this country. The welfare and security of the people is the primary purpose of the government.

It is not at all comfortable and indeed, it is very worrisome to hear as we are hearing from the Governor of Zamfara State, that the Federal Government is making efforts to negotiate with the terrorists who had earlier kidnapped some students of the Federal University, Gusau. It may sound callous for any- body to say don’t negotiate even when your people have been kidnapped and paying some money could make the terrorists release them.

But it is not wickedness. The natural feeling is that such ransom should be paid, but we will be missing the point if we fall into such a trap. We should challenge the government to do its job, a primary duty for that matter. These issues of Boko Haram, kidnapping and killing started over 10 years ago. These challenges have outlived at least three governments, each one promising to solve the problems, but could not.

I think it is too late for us to be hearing of any negotiation with terrorists. I think what we should do is to fish out these terrorists, bandits and kidnappers wherever they may be and deal with them once and for all.

More than one year after ISWAP attacked the Kuje Prison in Abuja, the Federal Government is yet to do something to show that there are consequences for bad behaviour. What is your assessment of the situation?

This kind of incident pointedly shows there is no synergy between the people and the government or rulers at all levels. These terrorists go about kidnapping people for ransom in communities. Every community is under the jurisdiction of one local or the other and these local governments are under the states and by extension the Federal Government, so, there is no reason for this inaction that is so visible. I think that all of us should continue to put the government and demand for a safe country.

People shouldn’t go into government at various levels if they don’t have the wherewithal to do the job. It is heart rendering to even think that the government cannot discharge its responsibilities especially when it come to the security and welfare of the people. I do not find any excuse and I do not think that there is any excusable explanation for the government to abdicate its primary responsibilities.

For a long time, we have been saying this: ‘That there is a difference between being in government and being in governance.’ Being in gov- ernment means nothing. It is being in governance that matters. When you are in governance the people must be your central focus because sovereignty belongs to the people. Government is a creation of the people and they didn’t create government and governance just for the fun of it. The people created a government so that those in government will primarily, take care of the people’s welfare and security.

How would you describe the State of the Nation today?

I don’t know what to day to you to describe the sorry situation that we have in our country now. It’s indeed a sorry situation and the blame cannot go only to those in government or in leadership o positions. The blame goes to all of us who are silent watchers of the sordid situation. We’ve watched elections rigged. We’ve watched democracy be bastardised. We’ve watched tribalism, ethnicity and religious bigotry taking over the affairs of our country.

We watch and wait until other countries tell us exactly what has happened in our own country. When I say we, I mean the majority of Nigerians, just watching, doing nothing, saying nothing. There is no government in the world that will continue in doing absurdities if those in government are convinced that the people will not accept it. So, what is wrong with us?

A former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ibrahim Salihu (rt), once said that our country has become a country of anything goes. I wonder what he would say if he were to be alive today. We should not have a country where anything goes. It’s a sorry situation.

What are your impressions of the 2023 General Elections and the ripples it is still causing in terms of the Chicago State University certificate saga?

With all due respect to what the Supreme Court has to say in the ongoing imbroglio about who won or didn’t win the presidential election, it is shameful that it is taking America to tell us that there were serious anomalies in our last general elections at both the state and federal levels. I shudder to think about the harm that this development is doing to our nation. It cannot be quantified. I think that it is even embarrassing for the embattled President to have said: ‘Don’t release my academic records to my opponent because they are private and releasing them will cause irreparable damage to me.’

But I think there is a slip somewhere which the American court has tested to be sure. You cannot compare individual good with the good of the entire nation, the good of the name of the country, the integrity of the nation and the image of the country. Nigerians have to sit up. Nobody should want to go into governance if they have skeletons in their cupboard and our people should not allow it. But I must also say this: Our Chief Justice of the Federation said not too long ago, when he was addressing new judges of the High Court, that no matter how strong public opinion is or might be, it cannot be the basis for the decision of the courts.

I am unable to agree with that position because talking seriously, in one breadth there is this idea that the voice of the people is the supreme law. Therefore, the judges may not be there to make laws but indeed they end up making laws because it is what they say the law is that it becomes. So, against that background, I don’t know how any law person will come out and say public opinion doesn’t matter no matter how grounded and widely held it is among the citizens of the country.

Does that statement by the CJN give you any confidence that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will deliver justice when the evidence from the CSU certificate deposition is presented to it?

If you ask my honest opinion, I must give it to you. It does not give me any bit of confidence at all. I don’t see why it should have been said; I don’t see why it is being said now especially when I look at what people predicted and what we saw of the Court of Appeal ruling on the presidential election. I don’t see why I should believe that Atiku and co will get justice at the Supreme Court.

If you ask people, they will tell you that they believe that everything will be done to pursue the judgement to suit the existing power. It might not be my individual opinion, but as an individual going by the scenario that I have seen, and looking at what has happened almost half a decade or so, in national politics and electioneering, I can only hope for a miracle.

Do you think that our concept of rule of law and court processes are designed to deliver justice to the people who seek redress in court?

The concepts of justice, legality and rule of law have not manifested in Nigeria. That is why today, most people will tell you, this is the position, if you don’t agree, go to court. They say so because, they already believe that the court will not deliver justice to the people. It is so sad that the people of Nigeria are thinking this way about their own judiciary.

We should never have come to this point. But on a wider note, like I hinted before, we are all equally guilty. The legislative organ, the judicial organ, the executive organ, the politicians and the rest of us, all are equally guilty. This problem requires a total turn around for Nigeria to regain her status as the giant of Africa as our founding fathers envisaged. I don’t know how many Nigerians in Nigeria or in the Diaspora can say today that Nigeria is really and truly the giant of Africa.

The revelations on the CSU certificate saga have been described as a failure of our security and intelligence agencies who should have uncovered the mess long before the general elections. Do you agree?

You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that. What does the law require? Anybody presenting himself for an election should be checked out and cleared by the security agencies. These agencies include the secret police otherwise called Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and indeed all other security agencies.

If it has taken a Chicago Court to tell us what had become evident and clear from what we have seen on TV and read on the internet, then our system failed and we should be ashamed of ourselves. It is not that I believe everything on the internet but I can recognise a concrete point and a solid fact when I see one.

I mean, after serving in the Army, from a straight jacket infantry man to a security expert majoring in law enforcement and after becoming a legal mind for over 43 years in addition to training in Strategy, Policy and Tactics, I should be able to identify truth when I see one. So, the revelations from the Chicago State University and the courts in the United States are clearly an indictment of our security agencies. It is also an indictment on all the powers that be in Nigeria.

Within a space of two years, six African nations that were hitherto run as democracies have returned to military rule due to bad governance. Do you have any fears about Nigeria catching the bug?

I pray that we don’t end up with another military regime because from my own experience, I don’t think it will augur well. I was already in adulthood when the military interventions came and all the remaining 30 years or more of military regimes. I can tell you that the military regimes may have done their best but it didn’t solve all our problems. In fact, in some cases, they created more problems. I’m not an advocate of military regime. I’m not.

But let the truth be said, wherever there had been coups, starting from Latin American countries in the 1960s, running through the Asian countries and spreading to Africa, the explanation has always been corruption, rigged elections and irresponsibility among those in government. So, there is no question about it, If there is no cause, there can never be an effect. So to this end, one must say that it is not enough to advocate that there should be no military intervention or coups in Africa or some regions of Africa, but it is desirable and indeed imperative that those who seek democracy must actually know the true meaning and tenets of democracy.

They must be ready to abide by the rules of democracy. No doubt, democracy has come to gain so much ground in international politics. It first set out on the idea of sovereignty but sovereignty has been losing ground over the years, but good governance has continued to gain grounds. There was a time that it was a cardinal principle that no country or global organisation must intervene in the affairs of a sovereign nation but democratic principles have expanded such that now, there are justifiable reasons for countries to intervene where there are serious breaches.

What I’m trying to say is that the world is not static on the issue of military regimes because there is no effect without a cause. Unless we address the greed, corruption, misrule in African countries, all the cries about the resurgence of military coups, will amount to nothing. It will happen when it will because it gets to a point where something must give. I don’t pray for coups in Nigeria but I pray that the Nigerian people will change their attitude. I mean the entire people included elected politicians and those they have appointed to help them govern the country.

Of course, we know that there are some of them who are in elective offices but were not really elected, they forced their way to office whether the people liked it or not. So, we all have a responsibility to make sure that our country works. I do not believe that our country is working now.

In the last two decades, Nigeria has undertaken a lot of electoral reforms, yet our elections have remained opaque and chaotic. What else do you think we can do to give us credible elections?

The Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 has provided enough grounds for elections to be held properly. Our problem is not that we don’t have laws, our problem is that we have not developed as a country, with the attitude of obedience or conformity with the law. We do not respect our laws. How do you confirm this? Just take a drive on any Nigerian road and you’ll see vividly that Nigerians are not law abiding.

You’ll see drivers overtaking you left and right You’ll see drivers rushing and racing to nowhere at every opportunity, to the extent that those who obey traffic rules are now looked upon as stupid. Is this the country that we are celebrating 63 years of independence? It is not that there are no laws. The truth is that majority of the people have no regard for the laws. In fact, those who speak the truth and try to do the right thing are victimised.

The British parliamentary system we jettisoned is still working in Britain. In fact, the British peo- ple will tell you that they are the best democracy in the world even though they don’t have a written constitution. But in our own case, we have taken the pains to produce a voluminous constitution with so many pages. Upon that, we have also enacted so many laws on every imaginable topic, yet we are like a country that has no laws.

Those in the National Assembly who are paid to make laws and conduct oversight on the other arms of government are busy running about chasing and collecting all the contracts. They are also fighting to be heads of what they call “juicy committees” so that they will have the opportunity to dominate the areas where the committee is supposed to oversight. What is wrong with this country? I just pray that God should intervene in the affairs of this country.

What do you think of INEC preparing for another round of elections when the dust thrown up by its shoddy handling of the last general election is yet to settle?

Let me tell you point blank. How many times has there been Police reforms, security reforms, headed by a Police Commissioner or Inspector General of Police? All these types of things. How many times? Any dream that future elections will be better than the ones that we have had without any concrete change of attitude, change of mindset and reorganisation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an exercise in futility.

We need serious reforms that will include punishment for those who do wrong and reward for those who do well. Without dealing with those who have sabotaged our electoral system, mis- managed the resources entrusted in their hands committed other offences against the nation, holding another election is as good as wasting our time and resources.

We are not advancing the cause of democracy but rather we are moving backwards because everybody knows that three years ago was better than today. We are praying that another two years or three years from now will not be worse than today.