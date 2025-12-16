‘How Nigeria Can Attract $20bn Into Oil, Gas Sector’

The Federal Government should maintain policy consistency and avoid policy summersaults as one of the strategies to attract over $20 billion into the oil and gas sector, Chairman, Lagos Zone of Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), Dr. Daniel Thomas, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he also said the government should further give tax waivers and moratorium to attract new investors into the sector, adding that there should continue to be political will to stabilize and grow the sector.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, had said the Federal Government was expecting about $20 billion investments in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum industry by 2029 in a bid to boost crude oil and gas production in the country.

She spoke on the theme: “Seeds of Reform, Fruits of Renewal”, at the South-West summit in Akure, Ondo State. Thomas said: “There have been lots of policy somersaults. I would rather the government maintain steady policy alignment so that more investment can come into the oil and gas sector.

Energy partnership is also very important. “To attract the right investment, apart from the policy issues, we should also give some waivers. Governments should look at giving investors more time or longer. Then, the interest rate is high in Nigeria as well. All across the world, the interest rate is one digit, but in Nigeria, it is two digits.

We should look at that because people want to invest, but they need the capital to do that. “Talk about the interest rate, then talk about giving governments support, through waiver or partnership. In fact, these are things that are very important.

We could do a triple helix model, where the government, academia, and the industry can come together and see more, defining rules and responsibilities that can help to drive the oil and gas industry as well. These are some of the things that will help us improve tremendously.”

He further said necessary incentives should be provided to prevent human resources flight from Nigeria to other countries. He said Nigeria had lost many experienced professionals in the sector to countries with better incentives. He also advocated the recognition and appreciation of competence to stop human capital flight from Nigeria.

While recognizing that there has been improvement in the sector, he, however, opined that growth in the sector has been slow. He said: “I’ve been in the industry for almost 30 years, I can say that there’s a lot of evolution, we are monetizing, but we’re not there yet.

There are a lot of countries that we started with that have overtaken us, but we’re making some progress based on it. Political will is key because the stability of the country and policies are what drive investment in the industry. “Then we are losing a lot of talents that we have trained in Nigeria.

We are losing them everywhere else now, in the Middle East, many of them in the United Kingdom working, also enjoying. We need to look for ways to conserve talent. We’re having talent erosion in Nigeria. We continue to train new people every time.

When we finish training them, they will leave again and we continue to train others. So, we go through that cycle of remaining as toddlers instead of growing.

“Aside policies’ summersaults, not recognizing competence is another challenge. Because the truth is, if you don’t recognize competence, people will move to another place. I once worked in the Middle East, and what drove me to go there is the pay. So. If competence is not valued, people are likely to move away.

So that will make the industry stunted.” The Lagos Zonal OGTAN boss called for more training and adoption of artificial intelligence in the training modules. He further said there was global adoption of AI, adding that Nigeria must be compliant with global growth and trend.

Thomas said: “Traditional training is almost going into extinction. Artificial intelligence and smart operations are now used.

Things like VRs are now integrated into the training packages and modules are now done in such a way that the emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence is now used to adapt the training. That is where the whole world is going.

That’s why OGTAN Lagos Zone is interested in meeting our members and letting them know that we are aligning with global trends. We cannot be left behind. “Once we are integrating this into our training, we are talking along with the globe and what that means is that there will be improvements in our delivery and that there will also be global competitiveness in all that we are going to do.

“Since the world is already drifting to AI, we want our members to be keen and adopt this artificial intelligence in the science of our training so that we can get value for it.

“In the oil and gas, we do not have enough human capacity. There are still key gaps. In fact, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) recently did research, a kind of survey, and came up with 10 highly skilled rules that we still have challenges with in Nigeria.

We are already working to see how they can train those. There are a lot of key gaps in Nigeria.” He also called for the adoption of more modern technologies to accelerate growth in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He said his administration has engaged in capacity building, networking of members and other activities, aimed to boost growth among the professionals in his zone. He urged indigenous players to continue to be relevant and acquire more assets in the sector.

According to him, “we do not have enough technology in the country to drive growth but we are improving. The technology is not enough, but we are improving. But I want to encourage the government and the industry to support technology drives in Nigeria, especially in the oil and gas industry.

“Indigenous players, we’ve started well. A lot of the shallow water sectors are being bought over now by the indigenous operators. So that’s the way to go. But we need to do more. We need to enter into more collaborations and partnerships.

Then we also need a lot of support from the government, policies to protect us because the challenge will be not only in oil and gas, but you make investment, the next five or ten years, a new government comes, the policy changes.” He added: “My administration has made a lot of achievements. I have sustained this networking session.

We hold dinners and award nights. They help us to create an avenue where our members meet with the regulators and meet with other members to collaborate and foster a new relationship where business alignment and partnership can be entered into.

“Also, I’ve succeeded in cascading a lot of information from the NCDMB to our national body to the zonal body to ensure that they come up to speak to know what is going on in the industry as well. We also have launched a newsletter that will galvanize information in the industry.

“So, we also have encouraged a lot of our members who have not been doing well before. We’ve created opportunities for them to start doing well in business.

Then we’ve also visited those who have not been coming to our programmes to also start coming. Those who have left, we have encouraged them to come back. We have a special strategy for them to come back to us.”