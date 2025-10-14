How Nigeria Can Achieve Improved Power Services – Ex-Minister

A former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, has said that for Nigeria to achieve appreciable power services, there is the need for a pragmatic and multi-pronged strategy that leverages the country’s strengths while confronting its vulnerabilities head on.

He stated that Nigeria’s energy future was not a choice between opportunity and risk; but a challenge to navigate both dynamics together. He noted that successive administrations of the Federal Government of Nigeria had set an unprecedented energy reforms agenda in motion in recent years.

According to him, “first, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), signed into law in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reshaping our oil and gas governance; the pivotal fuel subsidy removal in 2023 by the incumbent President Bola Tinubu has revamped the oil sector towards curtailing corruption and saving more revenue for government. “And of course, we also have the Electricity Act, also signed into law in 2023 that is redefining how power is generated, transmitted, and consumed.

This landmark legislation repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 and shifted the electricity landscape from a centralised, federal-dominated system to a more decentralised, private sector-led, and multi-tiered market, while also empowering states to regulate their own electricity sectors.

“Yet, according to the Nigerian Society of Engineers at its 29th edition of the NSE October Lecture Series held last Friday in Abuja, the power reforms have not fully translated to tangible improvements or achievements of intended goals.” He noted that the report that installed national power capacity remained around 13,000 megawatts, with actual generation still below 50 per cent of that figure is not encouraging.

According to him, among factors said to be responsible for the power inadequacy, despite reforms, are “gas supply constraints, transmission bottlenecks, and commercial inefficiencies cutting across the entire electricity value chain.”

He said three major energy challenges remained daunting for Nigeria today: He spoke while delivering his speech on Nigeria’s energy future” exploring opportunities and addressing risks for sustainable growth in Lagos during the 2025 Conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC).

Ogah, President, Master’s Energy Group, said it is important to ensure that the energy and power reforms deliver tangible promised results to justify the reforms. He added that it is necessary to maximise the value of the nation’s hydrocarbon endowment before it declines, and to deliver universal, accessible and affordable energy to every Nigerian household.

The ex-minister noted that oil and gas remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for roughly 70 per cent of export earnings and supporting millions of jobs. He added that the Petroleum Industry Act gives the country a clear roadmap to capture more value, but only if the nation acts decisively.

He added that there is the opportunity of gas commercialisation, by turning abundant associated gas into Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for export, CNG/LPG for clean cooking, and feedstock for petrochemicals and power.

According to him, projects such as the Utorogu Gas Processing Facility illustrate how a single plant can convert flare gas into marketable products, reducing emissions while adding billions to Gross Domestic Product. He decried risks such as persistent underinvestment, aging oil fields, oil theft, industrial unrest and security threats, particularly in the Niger Delta, continue to erode production volumes.

He cautioned that without coordinated policy enforcement and robust financing, the PIA’s promises risk remaining on paper. He stated that the global shift toward decarbonisation is not a distant possibility; but is already reshaping markets. He said that, for Nigeria, the transition is the greatest economic opportunity of the 21st Century.

Ogar also noted that opportunities exist in solar. “Our solar irradiance (that is, how much energy is being received from the sun), wind corridors in the north, and a youthful, techsmart population position us to become a renewable energy powerhouse.

The federal Energy Transition Plan envisions 30 per cent renewable capacity by 2030, a target we can exceed with decisive action. “If we relax and don’t take timely action, we become a market for imported technologies and miss out on the jobs, investment, and industrial diversification that a homegrown green economy can deliver,” he said. He proffered core opportunities that the nation should adopt.

He stated that gas should be the nation’s strategic bridge fuel, adding that gas is the key that unlocks both the country’s immediate and future potential. According to him, Gas fired combined cycle plants can supply reliable baseload electricity for steel, cement, and fertilizer factories, reducing reliance on diesel generators and leading to industrial power.

Another strategy, he noted, is clean cooking. He stated that scaling up CNG distribution hubs in Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt can replace charcoal, cutting indoor air pollution and deforestation. For him, there is the need for export leadership as he opined that by expanding LNG capacity at Bonny Island and developing new offshore projects, Nigeria can capture a larger share of the growing Asian LNG market.

The ex-minister said that to win the renewable race, solar and hydro are useful. He stated that it is necessary to deploy utility scale solar farms (e.g., the 500 MW Olorunsogo project in Ogun State) alongside runoff river hydro schemes in the Benue basin to diversify generation.