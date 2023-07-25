‘How Nigeria can access AfDB’s $7.88m SEFA grant’

The Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Olanrewaju Suraju, has urged the Nigerian government to show seriousness in the development of its policies and their implementation in order to access its share of $7.88 million grant approved by the African Development Bank to boost renewable energy in Africa. He urged the government to start on time with negotiations with the AFDB for its share of the fund, saying that there were some criteria for qualifications for the fund by African countries. He said Nigeria must be serious with its energy transition plan and climate change policies and programmes. The AfDB, Group’s Board of Directors recently approved a $7.88m grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, (SEFA), for the Africa Energy Transition Catalyst, (AETC), Programme. The programme is aimed at increasing renewable energy generation across the continent.

The AETC consolidates the bank’s support for the acceleration of a Just Energy Transition, JET, for Africa, defined as a low-carbon transition that is fair, inclusive, creates decent work opportunities and leaves no one behind. The programme works at national and regional levels. It facilitates the large-scale integration of renewable energy generation, thus increasing its share of the energy mix. Suraju said: “For Nigeria to access the fund, the usual requirement will be met in terms of part of the condition for such benefit. Also, the Nigerian Government must engage the AFDB to start the process of the negotiation.

“There will be too much competition within the region for such funds. It is only for Nigeria to really get serious about its plan and at the same time get other stakeholders adequately involved in the process of development of its policies and their implementation. “Those funds are not just on the street for grabs but they are very good opportunities for countries who are already leading in the area of energy transition and fast mitigation strategy.

“Interestingly Nigeria is already well positioned in terms of its commitment and the signing of the global methane pledge which is also a strategy that was developed by Nigerians to cut the production and emission of energy methane within the system which is part of what the AFDB is working on which is also an opportunity for the fund that we are talking about. “But it is important that Nigeria also remain very committed to that pledge and at the same time, the framework that has been developed for the domestic application of the pledge is also followed through. So Nigeria’s opportunity of benefitting from that is very bright. Still, it depends on how much of seriousness, commitment and at the same time, implementation to some of those policies that have been adopted.” Suraju said Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which the former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said would require funding of about $1.9 trillion to 2060, was not participatory enough. Suraju said HEDA had commenced a review of the plan to assess its economic and judicial implications.

He said: “The development of the Energy Transition Programme like the Federal Government has recently done under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari regime is expected to be holistic.