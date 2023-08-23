How new minister can engender transformation of Nigerian sports ecosystem

Sports hold a unique power to unify, inspire, and empower individuals and communities. In a country as diverse and culturally rich as Nigeria, the development of sports not only promotes physical well-being but also contributes to social cohesion and national pride. However, realizing the full potential of sports requires a concerted effort encompassing infrastructure development, grassroots engagement, talent identification, education, and policy support but sadly, a cohort of maladministration, poor funding and lack of clearcut policies among others have impeded the growth of the sector in Nigeria and starve it of accruable benefits.

President Bola Tinubu encapsulates his vision for Nigerian sports in his manifesto titled: ‘Renewed Hope 2023’, which he weaved around training, athletes funding, sports as a business and a tool for national unity. He stated in the manifesto that: “We will unleash the potential and talent of our youth in different sports through a dynamic training and funding approach that will upgrade the standard of our sports development. The return of school sports and grassroots sports will be made the cornerstone of our sports development policy.

“Towards achieving a coordinated sports development programme, we will create an enabling environment for sports to thrive as a business. The New National Sports Industry Policy will be fully implemented. Incentives will be provided to attract private sector investments and participation in sports infrastructural development.” The President appears to have demonstrated his readiness to ignite change in the sector when he created the Sports Development Ministry as a distinct entity, unlike the previous arrangement when it was lumped together with the Ministry of Youth Development. However, his appointment of Senator John Enoh as the man to drive this vision has attracted mixed feelings with some questioning the pedigree of the former university lecturer and farmer to manage a specialised sector like sports.

Enoh became the 35th sports minister in Nigeria and the 14th since the nation Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999 and some stakeholders are worried that Tinubu sustained a tradition of naming people with no affinity with sports as the handlers of the sector with the appointment of the former lawmaker. “Since the advent of the 4th Republic in 1999 no political party in power in Nigeria whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressive Congress (APC) has the vision of the advantage inherent in appointing technocrats or retired professional sportsmen or women as sports ministers,” Harrison Jalla, the Chairman of the Taskforce of the Professional Footballers of Nigeria retorted. “Twenty four years of the 4th Republic has been a huge setback to sports development in Nigeria. Unarguably Nigeria’s sports fared better under the military governments of Generals Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed, Olusegun Obasanjo, Mohamadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha. It is very worrisome that Nigeria’s political leaders since the advent of the 4th Republic could not see the massive economic potential of Nigeria’s sports.”

Nonetheless, it is important to note that key elements in Tinubu’s vision for sports also have roots in the foundation Enoh’s immediate predecessor Sunday Dare laid in his four years in office. No doubt, his adopt-an-athlete initiative is one developmental programme which ensured rare podium appearances for Nigeria at global tournaments including impressive showings at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Again, before he left office, Dare improved Nigeria’s sporting facilities using the adopt-a-pitch initiative. He also midwifed the Nigeria Sports Industry Policy which is aimed at taking Nigerian sports from a mere recreation to a serious business. His creation of a 10-year Football Plan was roundly commendable by notable stakeholders including his principal former President Muhammadu Buhari. Dare also revived the moribund National Principals’ Cup and added more impetus to the National Youth Games. All these achievements mirrored Tinubu’s plan for sports, according to his manifesto and Enoh may succeed in his new job if he chooses to build on the work of his predecessor.

National Sport Commission

One of the immediate assignments he has to undertake is the implementation of the National Sports Commission Act which was signed into law by the past administration, according to Dr Patrick Ekeji, a former Director General of the NSC. Ekeji believes sports might not grow in the country until is run in a professional way. He insisted the most important thing is the re-establishment of the NSC for effective management of the sector.

“The success of the new minister should be gauged by how he vigorously implements the establishment of the National Sports Commission. I think the immediate past minister Sunday Dare followed it up to the level where it was signed into law by the former President if I am not mistaken and it’s now to walk the talk. The NSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle through which sports growth will be guaranteed. Because you are going to have experts, trained in the management of sports administering the sector for effective results. “Football would not have achieved anything today if there was no law establishing the Nigeria Football Association as a parastatal of government back then. The National Institute for Sports is still standing today because it was established by law and the National Youth Service Corp would have been scrapped if not that it being backed up by an Act.”

Infrastructure Development

Investing in modern sports facilities is a foundational step towards cultivating a culture of sports in Nigeria and facility manager Ebi Egbe believes the government should allocate resources to build and maintain sports complexes, stadiums, training centres, and indoor facilities across the nation. Major sporting facilities have been left in shambles as funding constraints cripple the sector; the adopt-a-facility initiative by Dare’s administration was inadequate to address the infrastructural gap. A study has revealed that the country would need about N10 billion yearly to adequately maintain Federal Government-owned stadia and other facilities whereas the budget for the whole of the sector is a tad less than the figure. Dare had said the ministry would need a whopping N21 billion to renovate the National Stadium, Lagos alone, which will translate to a more than two-year budget of the ministry. Egbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Group, opined that the country might not optimise the potential of its athletes if the facilities are not well maintained, charging the new minister to think outside of the box to address the issue around finance.

“The new minister must ensure that the nation’s sporting facilities are upgraded to meet international standards. It is a shame that our stadiums are still in bad shape. As a stadium facility expert, I want the minister to quickly do something in that area. And as I have always said, Monimichelle would be ready to partner with the federal government in this area.”

School sports and grassroots engagement

Revamping of school and grassroots sports is cardinal to Tinubu’s manifesto and it is expected that Enoh will not deviate from the master plan. Identifying and nurturing young talent is essential for the long-term development of sports; establishing grassroots programmes in schools and communities will provide children with early exposure to various sports, helping them discover their interests and aptitudes. Nigeria immensely benefited from robust school sports initiatives but the template has been long abandoned, essentially due to the commercialisation of the education sector.

Segun Boyejo, Physical Education expert and Director of Sports at Santos International School said school sports must be revamped with programmes that should be accessible, inclusive, and well-structured, ensuring that every child has an opportunity to participate and excel. “Integrating sports into the educational curriculum can have a transformative impact on youth development. Physical education classes should be comprehensive and engaging, focusing not only on physical fitness but also on the principles of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. I am a product of such a robust initiative when it formed part of our national life. Schools, through incentives from the government, can also offer scholarships and incentives to talented athletes, providing them with the means to balance academics and sports. This approach encourages holistic development and equips students with valuable life skills and this will inevitably translate to sports development with the accruable economic boom,” he added.

Athletes’ welfare

Poor welfare of the athletes has not only slowed down the growth of the sector but caused the country international embarrassment and Ekeji said the way to forestall such a situation is to concrete reward system for athletes that will see prize monies being captured in the national budget. He said athletes were supposed to be motivated for enhanced performances and the minister should propose to the Federal Government that there should be a national policy regarding reward for athletes who have performed well in major competitions like the Olympics, African Games and other international championships. He argued that with a policy like that in place, athletes would not need to be worried about what they will get after doing well as they know their pay has been assured by the provision of the law. “One of the fundamental things that we need to do is our reward system for athletes who have distinguished themselves representing the country in major tournaments. If you are rewarding a gold medallist N1million for instance, let it be captured in the budget not only when you are preparing for the Olympics or the All Africa Games, include it in the yearly budget which is backed by law then the athletes will not need to be worried about whether they are going to get paid or not because the money is there, it is backed up by the law and they are going to be greatly motivated,” he said.