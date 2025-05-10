How Netflix Rejection Almost Broke Me – Ugwu

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Afropolitan podcast, Ugwu stated that after the successful production of season 1 of her TV show, she was shocked when she was turned down for a season 2.

She said, “We were able to produce Season 1 of The Smart Money Woman and got a fantastic reception on Africa Magic and Netflix. We were in the top 10 for 13 weeks on Netflix.

“I then approached Netflix for sponsorship to make the project bigger and better, and shockingly, they turned me down. That rejection almost broke me.”

Ugwu also spoke about her desire to become an established filmmaker and not just an author whose book was adapted for a film.

She added, “I want to establish myself as a filmmaker. I feel like some people still see me as the girl who wrote a book, and the book was turned into a TV series.”