How Nedu Forced, Manipulated Me – Nwokolo

Nigerian model and First Mr Supranational Nigeria, Ugochukwu Nwokolo, has accused renowned skit maker and content creator, Nedu Wazobia of coercion and manipulation.

New Telegraph recalls that Ugochukwu Nwokolo had previously appeared as a guest on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, revealing poor girls turn him on.

Speaking amid the controversy surrounding Nedu’s podcast show, Nwokolo has taken to his social media page to reveal that his previous remarks were due to coercion and manipulation.

In a recent interview, Ugochukwu Nwokolo revealed that Nedu informed him of his ownership of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

According to Nwokolo, his appearance was scripted, with Nedu Wazobia instructing him to mention controversial critic, VeryDarkMan, to create a social media buzz, stressing that the incident has taken a toll on his mental health.

He said; “Nedu forced and manipulated me. He is obsessed with getting views at the detriment of the guests .“

Reaction trailing this posts;

Ugbo Chinelo remarked, “Just when I was about saying see fine man. I find out na fine boy. It’s how an adult will confidently and proudly say another adult made them do something”.

Tochukwu Onuah wrote, “Awww bouncing baby boy.Na Nedu dey feed you na why won’t he tell you what to say ”.

Hilary Queried, “What is the essence of your manhood if a man can manipulate you to trend ?”.

God Mercy quizzed, “As big as you are if Nedu say you should put your hand inside fire, you will put ba?”.

