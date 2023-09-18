How Naira Marley Gang Raped Tori Keeche – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has revealed how Tori Keeche, a signee of the Marlian Records Label had sort help from her after the singer opened up to her on how she was gang raped by Naira Marley and the gang.

Tonto Dikeh revelation is coming hours after Tori Keeche shared on her Instagram story how she overheard Naira Marley and the team planning to execute Mohbad during his concert on Sunday, September 10.

According to the movie star, Keeche reached out to her and her foundation to help her after she got ganged raped by Naira Marley and his team.

READ ALSO:

Tonto Dikeh disclosed how she followed up on the case and was ready to draft a letter to FCIID and Naptip however, Tori Keeche came back to her call off the process.