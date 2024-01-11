How NAFDAC Shut Down Factories Of Fake Consumables In Aba

…destroys 1,500 cartons of fake products valued at over N750m

The discovery

For consumers of wine, beverages and all manner of consumables, special three days, the 11th, 12th and 13th of December 2023 should remain a victorious day against the merchants of death in Aba, Abia State which specializes in the production of fake products.

These are the days the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), took the unprecedented bold step to arrest the age-long dirty, deadly and diabolical killer business of manufacturing fake and unhealthy products for the consumption of unsuspecting publics.

Within those three days, NAFDAC was able to save lives that were nearing condemnation as the 2023 yuletide was drawing nearer, as it temporarily shutdown of Cemetery Market, Aba, Abia State for proper sanitization following the huge discovery of fake products manufacturing centres.

New Telegraph was on the ground from the beginning of the raid to the end and can authoritatively report that some of the dealers and owners of these fake manufacturing clusters see what they do as just business and not evil

. Little wonder there is a wise saying that as long one will provide a reason to do something wrong or bad, he will forever do it except when stopped and thankfully NAFDAC did.

Our correspondent reports that despite high and serious pressure from different angles, the raid which started on Monday 11th December 2023, continued till Wednesday, 13th December 2023 with NAFDAC intensifying their efforts to get the market safe from fake, expired and harmful products.

According to NAFDAC, acting on intelligence, it carried out that major operation at the Cemetery Market where it dismantled a large-scale counterfeit beverage syndicate operating in the Market.

NAFDAC’s response

NAFDAC collaborated with security forces to conduct a sting operation, uncovering illicit activities spanning various brands, including Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Martell, Black Label, Campari, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Carlo Rossi, McDowells, Smirnoff Ice, Eva non-alcoholic drink, and more.

Over 240 shops-turned-factories were raided, revealing filthy conditions, the use of unhygienic water, harmful chemicals, and cloned packaging materials. The counterfeiters engaged in date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, powdered milk, ketchup, yoghurt and Coca-Cola products, posing severe health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

NAFDAC said after the discovery that the shutdown of the entire market was enforced until stakeholders committed to preventing such activities.

From available facts from NAFDAC after the raid, the operation resulted in the destruction of 1,500 cartons of fake products, valued at over N750 million, and the evacuation of 300 cartons to NAFDAC’s warehouse.

During the raid, 10 persons were arrested with NAFDAC assuring that they would face charges after a thorough investigation. In a message released after the raid, NAFDAC said it emphasizes the health hazards of consuming adulterated alcohol and urged vigilance during the festive season, and advised consumers to scrutinize the “4 Ps” – Place, Price, Packaging, and Product – before purchasing alcohol.

The discovery at Cemetery Market pushed the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye to reaffirm the Agency’s commitment to eradicating counterfeit products nationwide and urged the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Why the shutdown Meanwhile, Mr Martins Iluyo- made, Director of NAFDAC South- East Zone who led the operation said that they got information that something was happening at the market, did their background checks and discovered that horrendous things were happening there.

“What’s happening here is worse than Boko Haram. We saw how too many shops were converted into manufacturing centres for all manner of wines, expensive drinks, and revalidation of date for expired products. “We have the cooperation of the state government and so far we’ve discovered 240 shops used for this illegal manufacturing of fake consumables.

About ten persons have been arrested and the arrest is still ongoing. “What we have moved out from here, four trailers cannot carry it. It shows the extent we’ve gone so bad as a country and the extent of dangers these people are creating. “No wonder we have all manners of health issues and the funny thing is that we use our money to buy this evil.

Our DG is not leaving any stone unturned in getting rid of fake products in our market. “I will suggest that this market be shut down for now until we sanitize this market for a while. We’ve written to appropriate authorities to that effect and we think it’s the right thing to do because when people are around, everywhere is rowdy.”

Criticisms

New Telegraph reports that after the determined and brave Iluyomade and his team shut down the market for three days, there were several efforts from different quarters to make NAFDAC soft-pedal and allow the whole raid to look like business as usual, but Iluyomade stood his ground and insisted that due process must be followed before the market will be opened for business.

In a meeting monitored by New Telegraph in one of the hotels in the city, situated at Market Road Aba, on Wednesday, 13th December 2023, Iluyo- made insisted that about four conditions must be met for the market to reopened for Yuletide.

Some of the conditions include the proposal that, Market leaders must identify everyone in their zone doing the business of faking because they’re not ghosts or spirits; he called for a self- regulatory mechanism that must be available within the market, he called for the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and finally called for the pending of signature by all market leaders present in the discussion as a sign of their approval for all agreement reached.

He warned that such a regulatory team in the market could be compomised, but stressed that they can work something out where a report mecha- nism where the nefarious activities are reported to NAFDAC.

“You need to agree with us to set up something like a taskforce that’ll be serving as our intelligence. You can create that kind of mechanism but we don’t want to give them excess power where they’ll start using it to do bad.

We need a team that’ll directly relate to us. The task force needs to be in synergy with us and when we have such a structure that can work with us, we can work into the market easily, do our job and go peacefully.”

Enlightenment

The Zonal Director equally, as a matter of excess importance, called for the signing of an MUO where both NAFDAC and the traders will agree that monthly, NAFDAC will come and inspect if what it called for is said is happening and if the people are not regrouping and insisted that attendance must be attached to the MUO while the people present must sign.

In the meeting which has some market leaders and a government representative present at the hotel, Iluyomade equally said that if they agree with NAFDAC’Ss condition, agency must write down the numbers of the shops and those people doing such illicit businesses must not come back to that place to continue doing such bad job.

He insisted that should they refuse to do the above demands, the market would remain closed, stressing that he is in the South East to work to improve the economy of the zone and not to destroy it with any form of compromise that will be detrimental to the consumers.

After the whole deliberation, an MOU was signed between the leadership of the market and the authorities NAFDAC and that set the stage for the re-opening of the market on Friday, December 15 2023 which effectively took off on Saturday, 16th December, 2023.

New dawn

New Telegraph gathered that after the conditions were met, the MoU was signed with Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo, Chairman of the market, Chukwuma Okorokwo (vice-chairman), Sir Ogujiofor, Grand Patron signed on behalf of the market leadership while NAFDAC took part through the Zonal Director.

The market leadership on its part pledged its unalloyed support and co-operation to NAFDAC in its efforts to ride the county of fake and counterfeit products, adding that the leadership since its inauguration a few months ago has made no pretension of its readiness to stamp out all perceived sharp business practices within the market.

To this end, the leadership has warned that it will neither shield nor come to the aid of anybody found to be aiding and abetting business activities that pose a serious threat to the lives of innocent people Meanwhile, the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) frowned at the development, describing it as man’s inhumanity to man, which it says should not be treated with kid gloves.

Comrade Goodluck Ibem, Leader of COSEYL called on the National Assembly to find a way to amend the constitution to ensure that nothing less than a capital punishment is inserted as a legal consequence for producing and marketing fake products.