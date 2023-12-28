How Na’Abba Deepened Our Democracy, Ex-APC Chair, Adamu

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has hailed the late Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, saying he deepened and strengthened the nation’s democracy as a presiding officer.

Adamu stated this in his condolence letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday.

The letter read, ”I present to Your Excellency, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, Federal House of Representatives my compliments in the best of traditions.

“The news has reached me of the unfortunate demise of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba, the 8th Speaker of the federal House of Representatives (1999-2003) which sad event occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 65.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the Leadership and Members of the House of Representatives as well as the family of Rt. Hon. Na’Abba over this sad loss.

“In his time as Speaker of the House of Representatives, he contributed significantly to deepening and strengthening our democracy through quality legislative processes and engagements with other arms of government.

“His legacies as a thoroughbred democrat and legislator will continue to guide our democracy in the years that lay ahead.

“I pray that Your Excellency and his family will be comforted by Almighty Allah (SWT) over this loss as well as grant all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and accept His unquestionable Will.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT)grant the soul of Rt. Hon. Ghalli Na’Abba Aljannah Firdausi”.