How My Spiritual Mentor Defiled My 12-Yr-Old Daughter

…father says I am shattered

A pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Land of Mercy, Pastor Oluwole Jonathan, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl who was sent home from school over a N1,500 textbook money.

It was learnt that the survivor, Blessing (not real name), was sent home from school over N1,500 meant for textbook. That small money has shattered Blessing’s home, stripped the parents of peace, as the pastor’s wickedness has exposed them to ridicule in their community at Atan area of Ogun State.

Genesis

Our correspondent learnt that Blessing was standing outside their house under the scorching sun waiting for her parents in November last year, after she was sent back from school, when a neighbour the family trusted, Pastor Jonathan CAC allegedly invited her into his apartment, urging her to rest and wait for her parents to arrive.

She obliged, not expecting that act of trust would lead to her being reportedly raped and getting pregnant in the process. The incident that day made Blessing a mother at 13. Today, she remains unable to return to school due to her strange behavioral patterns that continue to worry her family.

The parents, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said their once busy compound now remains silent. It was learnt that the small worship centre, Christ Apostolic Church, Land of Mercy, which also served as Pastor Jonathan’s apartment and at the same time the scene of the crime, was beside the victim’s home.

The family has relocated to Ifo, Ogun State, not just to escape trauma and stigma, but also because of “strange occurrences” said to have followed Blessing after the ordeal.

He drugged me

The young mother who is now learning a trade recalled that her ordeal started when she was sent home from school to bring N1,500 for her school textbook. “When I got home, my parents were not at home, Pastor came and asked why I wasn’t in school. I told him I came to collect money for my book. He asked what was wrong with me, and I told him I had a headache.

He told me to go inside his house. I didn’t want to follow him. He asked if he was a stranger to me. I said no. “Then he went inside and brought medicine for me to take. I told him my parents said we should not collect medicine from anybody.

But he said, ‘Am I a stranger to you?’ Then he forced me to take it. After I drank it, I slept off. “When I woke up, I saw blood stains in my private part, he told me not to tell anybody. He said if I told anyone, I would die. Whenever I wanted to tell my mummy, I would remember what he said and I would be scared to tell her what happened to me.”

Since then the survivor had lived with the fear and trauma for months until her frail body began to change. Her mother, was shocked and confused, that her daughter was carrying the weight of a crime too heavy for her tender years.

I thought it was fever

The survivor’s mother who didn’t want her name in print described the incident as the darkest moment of her life, she said her daughter never showed any sign of pregnancy until a woman in the neighbourhood said all was not right with the way she was seeing my daughter.

Before then, she complained of headache and pains in her legs, and we gave her self-medication without suspecting she was pregnant. “I bought a pregnancy test kit and tested her.

I took it to a church member who confirmed it was positive. I was not convinced. When we took her to the hospital, the doctor’s verdict came like a dagger to my heart when he announced she was five months pregnant.”

She sighed deeply, the pain of that moment still hurting her. “My husband tagged me a bad mother and sent me to my father’s house. I cried every night, out of fear of how she would be able to give birth considering her age, because I never envisaged such act from the pastor.”

Disappear from school

Attempts to reintegrate the young mother into school life opened a new chapter of pain. On several occasions, she strayed from school without explanation, a troubling pattern that forced the family to relocate from their former home in Atan to their present residence to Ifo.

Even in the new environment, the teenager repeated the same behaviour of leaving school to stay with a woman in the neighbourhood. When questioned, she told her parents that she often heard a voice telling her to leave school.

According to her parents, she would sometimes disappear for days before turning up at the nearest police station, where officers would contact them.

Fearing for her safety and emotional well-being, her father decided to withdraw her from school and enroll her in a tailoring workshop directly opposite their home, allowing her mother to keep a close watch over her.

Suspect arrested

The survivor’s father who also didn’t want his name in print said he was not happy with the whole situation, as the matter has shattered him. “When my daughter opened up on who slept with her, I was shattered because the man accused was no stranger to me.”

He said: “Pastor Jonathan was not just a neighbor, but a spiritual mentor to me. His wife was my wife’s friend. I reported the matter to our CDA Chairman, who contacted the police. He was arrested, but he never admitted sleeping with a child old enough to be his daughter, let alone taking responsibility for the pregnancy.”

DNA samples were taken, and the results confirmed that the pastor was the father of the baby. That was when he admitted. By then, he had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State Police Command.

Road to justice

The outcry over the incident drew the attention of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), in Ogun State, who took up the case pro bono, while Spring Centre, a partner Non-Governmental Organisation, offered shelter, medication, counselling and financial assistance for the survivor until she delivered.

After months of hearings of the matter, the matter was brought before the High Court in Ilaro, where evidence was painstakingly reviewed. In January 2025, the court found Pastor Oluwole Jonathan guilty of defilement and sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment.

Ray of hope

With the present life sentence for defilement of minors proposed by the Senate, it is hoped that cases of peadophilia and sexual violence against children will be checkmated, ensuring that predators like Pastor Jonathan think twice before destroying another child’s life.