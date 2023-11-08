How My Relationship With Mohbad’s Father Turn Sour – Omowunmi

The wife of late Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has revealed why she became distant from her father-in-law, Mr Joseph Aloba.

Speaking during her coroner’s inquest in Ikoroduu on Tuesday, November 7, Omowunmi revealed that Mohbad’s father believed she was driving a wedge between him and Mohbad, which led to their strained relationship.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Omowunmi had testified before the Lagos coroner’s inquest following the controversies surrounding the death of her husband, Ilerioluwa Promise.

Speaking further, Mohbad’s wife said her relationship with her father-in-law further deteriorated after the birth of her son, Liam.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, Wunmi said that her problem with her father-in-law began after she gave birth to her son, Liam.

Explaining further, she revealed that Mohbad’s father became upset with her because Mohbad decided not to hold Liam’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu and also because she refused to give him her son, Liam’s placenta.

According to her, she only supported Mohbad in this decision and it led to a series of arguments.

She said, “I used to have a very good relationship with my father-in-law before the birth of my son, Liam. In fact, I used to invite him to our house on many occasions.

“But because Mohbad was angry with him over some of the things he was doing and his refusal to hold our son’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu, he became angry with me, thinking I was the one behind it all.

“So he became my enemy and was not talking to me like before.”

The bereaved widow also debunked Mohbad’s father’s claim that he saw a blood-soaked bucket in Mohbad’s room, insisting that the “blood” was from a minor cut and that what was soaked up was water.