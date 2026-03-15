Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has revealed that her public support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections affected her career in a negative way.

Abraham made this revelation while advising colleague, Timini Egbuson on strategies to boost his movie’s box office performance.

She said, “The first advice I will give you in my entire life is, don’t put your mouth in politics.”Don’t tell them you’re supporting anybody. Don’t support anybody, just be on your own. Be neutral.”

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It all started when Timini mentioned that she had supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election, Toyin Abraham brushed it off, saying, “That was then.”

She then acknowledged the backlash, exclaiming, “Haaaaaaa, it affected me oooo” as she revealed how it hurt her career.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that some internet users vowed not to see the actress’s films because of her political views, and she was criticised and accused of having her 2023 film “Malaika” pirated on WhatsApp.

Toyin had previously lamented poor reviews of “Malaika”, saying, “You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime and yours is not.”