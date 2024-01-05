How My Muslim Lover’s Family Rejected Me Despite Converting To Islam – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” winner, Josephina Itabor, popularly known as Phyna, has recounted how her estranged Muslim lover’s family rejected her despite her willingness to convert to Islam.

According to Phyna, she was practising Islam then because of her Muslim lover, even though she was from a Catholic family, but her lover’s family insisted he must not marry her.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, the reality star said she eventually left the relationship after her ex-lover’s sisters and mother threatened to throw her out.

The reality star disclosed that after leaving the relationship, she found out that she was pregnant and informed her ex-lover but he told her that it was her “business.”

She further stated that she had to abort the pregnancy because the “embarrassment was too much” and her future ambition.

She said, “I left, I went back home and found out I was pregnant. I called him and he said that’s my business.”

“I would have loved to keep the child but the embarrassment was too much.

“Not even one person in the family wanted a Christian and I felt I had a bright future and I knew it was going to draw me back so I was left to make the hardest choice ever.”