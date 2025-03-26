Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has narrated how his mother died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. in 2008.

Bobrisky, in a now deleted post on Instagram, explained that his mother died during the 2008 Hajj in Mecca, a few hours after telling him in a phone conversation to take care of his siblings if she didn’t make it back home.

According to him, his late mum left him with the responsibility of caring for the family, including his 87-year-old maternal grandmother.

He characterised his mother’s death as a sorrowful event that transformed his life and obligations in the aftermath of her loss.

While asking his late mother for the strength to continue shouldering the responsibilities, Bobrisky revealed his financial struggles since 2024.

READ ALSO:

Bobrisky wrote: “Mummy!!! Mummy!!! I missed calling you, mummy. That alone breaks my heart into pieces. A lot happened after you left, but we still thank God for life.

“I remember on 28 October 2008, you called me and said Bobo omo mi, in case I don’t make it back to Nigeria, please take care of your brother.

“I asked you why I should be the one to take care of my brother. You said because you feel that I’m stronger and have got thick skin.

“Sadly, the next day, I heard you passed away in Mecca, Saudi. Leaving myself, my elder brother and your own mother who happens to be my grandmother.

“I took up your responsibility at a young age to take care of your mother till now. Today, she is 87 years old and very healthy. My elder brother is not comfortable like me so I keep helping him because you told me to.

“He got married and has two kids. I am still the one taking care of them till date.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

