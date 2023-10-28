How My Mother’s Death Affected My Marriage – Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke has opened up on how his marriage to his Lithuanian ex-wife, Dana Kinduryte crashed.

According to the 47-year-old actor, his marriage crashed months after the death of his mother, as a result of delayed mourning.

Jim Iyke made this revelation in a recent podcast hosted by On-Air personality, Toke Makinwa, alongside his colleagues, Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw.

Speaking on the programme, Jim Iyke discussed how delayed mourning contributed to the breakdown of his marriage, stressing that the main cause of the problem was his inability to grieve his late mother properly.

He acknowledged that he put off going through the grieving process and that by the time he did, his marriage had already suffered.

He described in detail the heartbreaking moment he learned of his mother’s death during a BBC interview, which broke him to pieces, and claimed the loss of his mother, a beloved figure in his heart, left him deeply upset.

Jim further disclosed that when his mother passed away, he was building a house for her.

He added that he was raised as the only boy in the family and was expected to be the unwavering, stoic head of the household, he had little room, as a result, to express his feelings honestly.

He took on the role of steadfast support as the rest of his family publicly wept, adding that he didn’t have the strength to face his own feelings until after the last funeral ceremonies.

Jim Iyke stated that during this process, he tried to figure out what was upsetting him on the inside, but things turned for the worse when he started getting involved in arguments about unimportant things like his mother’s jewellery, which she cherished.

This served as a sobering reminder that his path of grief was far from complete.

Jim also made mention of how his ex-wife really tried to provide him with affection and emotional support throughout this difficult time. He did admit, though, that he was unable to return her affection.

Meanwhile, most of his affection and focus were directed towards their child, which eventually led to conflict in their marriage.