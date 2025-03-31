How My Mother Saved Me From Signing $320,000 Music Deal – Frank Edwards

Share

Popular gospel singer, Frank Edwards has joined the world to celebrate his motheraa on Mother’s Day, recalling how she once stopped him from signing a $320,000 (now worth N492 million) music contract that could have cost him control over his work.

In an appreciation post on his social media page, Edwards shared a pivotal moment in his career when a music group offered him a lucrative deal to own his entire catalogue.

However, his mother vehemently rejected the offer, believing it was not from God.

Despite initially supporting his career by giving him N150,000 to set up his studio, she saw beyond the financial allure of the deal and took drastic steps to protect him.

“To prevent him from traveling overseas to finalize the agreement, she even seized his passport.

Narrating the incident, he said, “the very first time in my life years ago, I was to close a $320,000 deal from a group that wanted to almost own my entire catalogue. You said NO! And I quote you: The 150,000 naira I gave you to start that studio is bigger than that money, just give it time. They are not of God.’

“In fact, you took my international passport away from me just to ensure I don’t travel to close that deal. I was laughing because I didn’t need to travel to close it, but then I listened to you. After you said that, I was thinking, ‘How is 150,000 Naira bigger than $320,000?’” Years later, Edwards now fully appreciates his mother’s wisdom and spiritual guidance, admitting that her decision shaped his journey. He added: “Now I understand. There is so much to say! But like I said, this space is not enough! Happy Mother’s Day, mum!!! Thank you for everything. “Thank you for an impenetrable wall of fire! Thank you for always telling me the mind of God about the things I’m doing. None of your words fell to the ground because you truly hear from God,”

