How My Mother Gave Birth To Me In Kitchen – Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem Gang” housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh, better known as Sholzy, has revealed how his mother gave birth to him in the kitchen.

Speaking in a Valentine’s special interview with Pulse alongside his wife, Britnee, Omashola said he was given birth to when his mother was pounding yam in the kitchen.

The two-term BBNaija reality star while speaking on the show disclosed that being born in the kitchen has proven to have a positive effect on him as he cooks even better than his wife.

He said, “I am a better cook than my wife. By the way, I was born in the kitchen. My mum was cooking pounded yam when she gave birth to me.”

New Telegraph recalls that Omashola and his longtime South African lover, Britnee tied the nuptial knots in Lagos last December, years after welcoming their first child together.