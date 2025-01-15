How My Marriage Ended During COVID-19 – May D

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as May D has revealed he was a house husband in Sweden and how his marriage crashed during Covid-19.

In a recent episode on the Honest Bunch podcast, May D revealed that he was once married to his girlfriend who used to visit him in Nigeria.

He noted that Sweden was the last country he did his tour of, and decided to settle there and got married to his girlfriend since she was from there.

According to May D, during the course of their marriage, he was more of the stay-at-home dad and had to take care of their kid, since his wife had to always go out to work.

READ ALSO:

However, during COVID-19 he was stuck in Nigeria and couldn’t return to Sweden; the tension and uncertainty of the period made them end their marriage.

Reactions trailing this post:

@OmoniyiMrbaby said: “Isn’t it funny how May D stepped away from music to chase after his white woman, and when she dropped him, he realized how much he had missed? That’s probably why he’s been trying to make a comeback—now he feels like an upcoming artist!”

@Iamnoble6 remarked: “Sweden was among the few countries refused total lockdown”

@olusholaspecia wrote: “Which one be househusband, I think this question is belittling ”

@cableanalyst penned: “Sweden was never shut down during covid”

@OpemiDmh commented: “Househusband in Sweden

House boy in Psquare house

May D to people looking for house boy/house husbands”

Watch the video below;

“I was a house husband in Sweden… We divorced during COVID-19.” – May D pic.twitter.com/hWp8MUKvJn — @ (@OneJoblessBoy) January 14, 2025

Share

Please follow and like us: