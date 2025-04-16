How My Husband Begged Me To Inject Him With Poison – Regina Chukwu

Share

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has finally opened up on how her late husband begged her to inject him with poison so he could die.

The actress made this revelation while recounting the ordeal in a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel, Regina Chukwu TV.

Speaking in the video she said when her husband’s health condition worsened, she took him back to his family in the village. His family, who were shocked at the drastic change in their son, sought herbalists and pastors to find solutions to the sickness.

She said: "When my husband's sickness got worse, I decided to take him to his village, and when his family saw him, they couldn't believe how badly the sickness had affected him. His parents invited pastors and herbalists to give him some treatment."

I’m ready to give love a chance again, says Regina Chukwu She added that aftr staying with her husband in the village for two months, he asked her to help him end his life. She added: “My husband begged me to find him a doctor that will inject him with poison so that he could die. He said the pain was too much for him to bear and that he couldn’t endure it any longer.”

