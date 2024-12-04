How My Health Status Fueled My Passion For Music – Abolade 369

Share

Fast-rising Nigerian Artiste, Mr Abolade Adetunji popularly known as Abolade 369 has explained how his health status fueled his passion for music.

Abolade, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said he got a devastating news with tiniest recovery rate from his doctor after routine medical check up.

Having been struck by the horrible news, he explained encountering a friend who took him to a recording studio for the first time.

The Artist, thereafter, said he went home after the recording session, praying to God and got cleared up the medical condition following week upon another check up.

Abolade disclosed sharing his story through music, channeling the struggle and triumphs of his life into art.

This was just as he expressed his belief that music can heal, inspire, and unite.

“A turning point in my life came when I received devastating news during a routine medical check-up.

“The doctor informed me that my chances of recovery were a mere 0.09%.

“Overwhelmed with fear and anxiety, I returned home in shock. In that moment of despair, I realized what I truly valued: the opportunity to pursue my dreams.

“Coincidentally, i met a friend the next day who led me to a local studio where an artist was recording.

“I seized the opportunity and pleaded with a producer for a brief session. That moment marked the beginning of my journey as a recording artist.

“That night, I prayed fervently, asking for another chance at life and the opportunity to fulfill my musical aspirations.

“A week later, I returned to the doctor for a follow-up test, and to my astonishment, I received positive result. The doctor was shocked, but I knew that my prayers had been answered.

“Filled with gratitude, I embraced this second chance as the catalyst for my music career.

“Today, I am dedicated to sharing my story through my music.

“I am also committed to channeling the struggles and triumphs of my life into my art.

“I believe that music can heal, inspire, and unite, and I am excited to continue this journey as an artist, connecting with audiences around the world,” he said.

