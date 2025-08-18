How My Govt Spent N54bn On School Renovation, By Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti yesterday dismissed the allegation by former Commissioner for Information Eze Chikamnayo that his government N54 billion on the renovation of schools with nothing to show for it. Chikamnayo had challenged Otti to provide a comprehensive breakdown of how his government spent the money.

However, the governor said Chikamnayo should find out whether seven schools in his local government area – Umunneochi – were not renovated. He said: “Let him also go to ABSU, where he claimed he read law and see what we are doing there.”

Otti added: “Chikamnayo has been part of every government in Abia State since 1999 and he gets that by blackmailing those who helped him.” He claimed that the ex-commissioner decided to attack his government because he did not accommodate him in his government.

Otti said: “He doesn’t know that budget is an estimate of what you intend to spend so to him, the budget estimate of N54 billion by the half of the year means we have spent it already.