How My Friendship With A Lady Ended Because Of Pastor Eze – Funny Bone

Share

Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone, has recounted how his friendship with a lady ended.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Funny Bone explained that their relationship ended because of Pastor Jerry Eze’s personal phone number.

He said: “So an old university friend stopped talking to me because she claimed I refused to give her Pastor Jerry Eze’s personal phone number wey I no get in the first place. Even if I did, should I just give it out willingly?

READ ALSO:

“I’m happy we ain’t talking no more and the feeling is very mutual.

“Some entitlement and pettiness can be irritating. Man like funny.”

Share

Please follow and like us: