How My Friend Wrecked My Marriage – Ronke Odusanya

Share

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya, better known as Ronke Oshodi Oke has opened up on how a friend contributed to her marriage crash to Saheed Olarewaju, popularly known as Jago.

Speaking in an interview with her colleague, Bimpe Akintunde, the Yoruba actress stated that her friend told Jago that she had an intention to quit the marriage and delve into prostitution.

Ronke stated that the so-called friend also alleged that she was having a romantic affair with a senator and had gone to sleep in his house with their daughter, Fife.

Speaking further, she stated that she was not financially buoyant when her marriage crashed, noting that many of her personal belongings were taken away., noting that Jago later regretted listening to her friend.

READ ALSO:

She said, “When it happened that time and degenerated, my partner later realized that he shouldn’t have listened to the things he heard back then.

“A friend of mine told him that I wanted to leave him and go into prostitution. That when I left that night, I went to sleep in a Senator’s house with Fife. When he told me, my mouth was left open.

“Then I sent him a picture; God gave me grace; I didn’t know how I did it. I did a recording of the time and the date, were on my phone for the video. I recorded it when we got to where we would sleep.

“When we left, I didn’t have up to N10,000 in my account, but I decided this was it. I had nothing; all my jewellery was taken away, and I fainted with that. I was wondering where to start from. I cried so much that day because I didn’t have money to get an accommodation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: