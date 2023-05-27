How My Father Stood For 6hrs At My First Audition

Congratulations on the recent AMVCA win?

Thank you! It feels great to have emerged winner at this year’s edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Honestly, I did not see it coming at all because having been nominated in three different categories, I already felt like winner. But when I was called on stage in the Best Actress in Comedy category, knowing how strong other contenders were, I didn’t believe it was my name that was mentioned. But in all, I return all praises to God.

Being a first-time recipient of the AMVCA plaque; how do you think that will impact on your career?

Well, I feel, it shows that the whole lot of hard work we, as filmmakers put into our work, is been monitored. It might take years before the reward will come but surely it will definitely pay-off one day. In terms of impact for me, it just shows that the Bimbo Ademoye brand needs to double-up all jobs done as you never can tell who is watching or recommending you for something big.

After the AMVCAs, what is next for Bimbo?

A lot is coming from my brand, new projects under wrap. I just can’t wait for the world to see what I have in stock before the end of the year. More importantly, I see myself on a global pedestal.

The next day after the award ceremony, you went out to present the plaque to your father, why?

Anyone that knows me knows I am so big on family and one integral part of my life is my father. My father is so dear to me and he is one of those that have built the Bimbo Ademoye brand that the world appreciates today. He couldn’t make it down to the award, so I felt my win is also his win, so I decided to go to the hood (Ebute-Meta) to present the award to my award.

My father is my greatest supporter and I am glad he is very much alive to celebrate my win. You are so big on family… Yes. So, so much. I am very big on family. It makes me so happy when people notice because I do it effortlessly. My sister is my world. I love my nephew so much. I might say I’m obsessed with my nephew.

My dad is my soulmate. I talk to my dad every day. Sometimes, I talk to my sister five to seven times a day. I am big on family because after everything, family is where you fall back on. You can’t be this famous forever. You cannot be in this industry or that position forever. You may get to a time when the attention is not on you anymore or you no longer like what your career is bringing. That is when you know your family will always be there.

What was your father’s reaction when you told him you were going into acting?

He was very supportive. My dad took me to my first audition and waited for six hours outside. I wasn’t that young then, though I had just finished school. My dad is someone who will support whatever his children want to do. My sister studied Accounting and Economics at two different Universities and today, she is an event planner.

My brother studied Biochemistry and had his Masters in Chemical Engineering, he is a soldier today. My dad is our biggest support system. He is always there for his children.

What makes a movie role good for you?

What would you consider before accepting to take on a character? Everybody is trying to improve on their craft. These days, I have been very picky with the role I play because I need something that is very challenging. Everybody knows that I am funny at this point and I say that with all humility.

So, I am tired of funny scripts. That is why I need something different. Let me show you that I can make you cry just like I can make you laugh. Let me show you that I can make you surprised just like I can make you laugh. I am not saying that I am tired of comedy or funny roles but let me slow down on that path a little bit.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered in your acting career?

It started out on a positive note for me because I came into the industry through an amazing woman. I can say that I have been very lucky. I came into the industry through Uduak Isong. I didn’t experience the issues of sleeping with producers because of roles. She was more like a mother to me when I started out. She took me under her wing and was very protective of me. So, the journey has really been a smooth one for me.

Did you start your acting career as a comic actor?

To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary, or the actress that snatched someone’s husband or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. But it was Uduak, who took a chance on me. She gave me a role different from what I was used to and since then, it has been amazing.

People started calling me to come and act this comedy role for them, come and feature in this and that. It has really been very wonderful since then. I can say I owe that woman a lot for the opportunity she gave to me.

Which would you say is your favorite between comic roles you have played and the very serious ones you have played?

Comedy roles. I love to make peo- ple laugh. It’s something that comes naturally to me. I really enjoy making people laugh a lot. But it is more important to prove that I am more than a comedian. I am also an actor. That is why I try to take up some serious roles sometimes too.

Your new online character, Iya Baraka Teropi Section, also got you a nomination in the Content creators’ category; don’t you think you need to pitch your tent fully in comedy now?

I started the Iya Barakat character like a joke and here we are getting recognised to a point of having a nomination. A lot of people who are from the hood I grew up in will be used to the character because they are people in the hood that I am mimicking.

So, the character roles of Todowede, Selina and Iya Barakat are all from Ebute-Meta. However as a versatile actor, I can transcend from one role to another not necessarily sticking to one genre.

As a filmmaker, what are you most grateful for?

A lot of people thought I started way earlier than some of my colleagues. I am super grateful for my talent. I am super grateful for everybody who watches my movies. I appreciate every one of them. There is no me without them. It is not possible to film myself and be watching and give myself millions of streams.

I can’t turn on the television set and be watching myself. I am super grateful for every single person who has appreciated my craft and I don’t take it for granted.

What are the qualities that make a good movie?

A good storyline and perfect casting. Like I said earlier on, I don’t care how much your budget is. Just give me an amazing actor that will give me the same amount of energy that I will give to him or her. Make sure your storyline is top notch and you must follow your story line.

Don’t give me something in script and when we get to the movie location, you are saying something else entirely. For example, the script says, Bimbo Ademoye walks out of a yacht and when I get there, it’s changed to Bimbo walks out out of a canoe. No, I don’t like that. As long as you can follow your storyline, I will look at the village setting and the city setting, then, I am good to go.

What advice do you have for upcoming actresses, most especially as regards the sex-for-role issue?

Nobody should give sex. Nobody should give money. Just do your thing. It is difficult to tell them what to do because what works for me might not work for them. I will just say put in your best, follow your passion. Let life unfold by itself in your journey.