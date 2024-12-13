How My Father Became House Owner – Ola Of Lagos

However, his first flight was not just a milestone but an emotional journey to a destination he had always dreamed of visiting a pilgrimage to Mecca.

He said; “My father, Mr. Akinwande, had never in his life been near an airport, let alone flown on a plane. His very first flight was not just international but to a place he had dreamed of visiting all his life.”

READ ALSO:

Sharing his amazing story, he accompanied it with pictures of himself and his father dressed in Muslim prayer attire during Hajj, Ola revealed how he also helped his father purchase his first home.

Ola describes his father’s story as a powerful source of motivation, stating that his father was a hardworking bike rider striving to provide three square meals for his family, Mr. Akinwande now owns his own car and multiple businesses.

“He never imagined he could own a single block, but today, he owns a house. My father worked tirelessly to ensure we had three square meals as a bike man, but now, he drives his own car and owns multiple businesses.

He said: My dad’s story is a huge source of motivation for me. He never thought he could achieve all this in his lifetime, but Alhamdulillah.

“I pray we are all able to make our parents happy and prioritize them above all else.

“If you’re having a bad day, I hope this serves as a little motivation: don’t give up; it’s never too late. May Allah bless us all, Insha Allah. Ameen.Allah Akbar.”