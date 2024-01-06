How My Father Almost Got Physical With Obasanjo In Aso Rock

While alive, the late Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba was a prominent politician who subsequently became the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives. One of his sons, Mr. Ahmed Ghali Na’abba, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO spoke on his life and times as well as his political journey. He talked about how his (the former speaker’s) early visits to the homes of nationalists such Aminu Kano and Maitama Sule shaped his political outlook. Excerpts:

…recalls how Aminu Kano influenced his dad to join politics

What are you to the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’aba?

I’m his first son and first child.

Your father was a very colourful politician while alive; it is also to his credit that he used the platform of the House of Representatives as the Speaker to champion democracy and separation of powers. As a son what kind of father was he?

I can say that my father was a friend and also like an elder brother to me. Growing up, I remember that he wasn’t at home most of the time because he came home by 2 am due to the nature of his job which was very demanding as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This is because that was what his job demanded. He also left home by 7 am to go to work. In the morning, I went with him to the office. That gave me the opportunity to watch plenary sessions.

Even after office when he came home, my closeness to him also gave me the opportunity to watch him relate with other members of the House as well. Even after he left office when we had more time together, we did things together too.

This was how we grew up together. That was why I said, he wasn’t just a father but also a friend and an elder brother.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

He was a good husband to his wife who was my mother. Unfortunately, she passed away a before him in 2006. He was very loving and caring to my mum. He took care of all of her needs. He also took away some responsibilities from her.

My mum also understood the nature of his assignment as the Speaker because it was not just anybody that would allow and tolerate her spouse coming back home by 2am.

Was your father a disciplinarian?

Yes, he was. He applied different measures but when he realised that one method didn’t work he introduced another one. When our mother was still alive, he allowed her to discipline us but when she passed away, the kind of relationship he had with us changed in terms of his need to get closer to us.

That time, he assumed the dual roles of a father and mother to all of us. He felt there wasn’t the need to be harsh on us.

What do you think will make him angry that would prompt him to discipline any of you?

He never tolerated any of us who didn’t do well in school. He hated children who were not respectful to elders and others.

He waited for all of us to develop the same kind of principle that he had. He was able to do that with the kind of example that he laid for us to follow.

His life has had a great impact on us. What was his typical day like, I mean when he woke up and the first things that he did?

My father was a very religious person. Of course he stayed up at night to do prayer devotions. He was used to short rest but whenever he woke up at dawn, he never went back to sleep. He said he prayers early in the morning.

He came down stairs by 11 am to see his friends and others waiting to see him. That was when his activities for the day started. He had some businesses here and there that he attended to but he was very careful to set some time apart to attend to his family.

He was a politician of note before and after he became a member and later the Speaker of the House of Reps.

While growing up, what caliber of people visited him at home?

All caliber of people that came to our house to see him for one thing or the other. He was comfortable with all manner of guests that came to see him.

One thing that I know him for was that he respected and related with anyone that he came across based on the content of their character. He never discriminated against anyone. My father was someone given to carrying everyone along in the scheme of things.

Did he in any way tell you how and why he got into politics?

Yes he did! He had a friend that influenced him a lot. Together with this friend, he was always going to the house of the late Alhaji Maitama Sule to sit down with him and learn one or two things about life. They were always visiting the house of the late Mallam Aminu Kano too.

He told us that they used to go to Mallam Aminu Kano’s house after Quranic school classes, they used to go to Mallam Aminu Kano’s house to eat. He told us that the late Mallam had a very big library where they usually sat to read books about communism and Marxism.

He said that was where his interest in politics was kindled. If you remember, that was the period when we had an aristocratic government in place. It was a period when police would come around and arrest anyone they found on the premises of the late Mallam.

At that time, Mallam Aminu Kano was championing the freedom and emancipation of the down- trodden. He was seen as the advocate for the Talakawas (the poor) in the North, particularly in Kano.

He (Aminu Kano) was always questioning why the rich should get undue privilege and the masses will be suffering. This kind of philosophy shaped his political thoughts. He eventually went to the university to study political science.

In 1998 when (former Head of State) General Abdulsalami Abubakar signaled the intention of the military to hand over to civilians, he had a friend by name, Alhaji Shehu Sa’ad, who was very close to him. He (Sa’ad) was a banker who was related to General Aliyu Gusau. His friend invited him to meet with the General.

They waited for him for some time and he (General Gusau) came out to apologise to them for the delay. My father’s friend told General Gusau that he (Ghali Na’abba) was vying for a seat in the House and that the General should assist him.

When he got to Kano he met with his uncle, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who contested the Presidency with the late Chief MKO Abiola who was the coordinator of the PDP in Kano then. That was how it was easy for him to secure the ticket of the party for his constituency.

He succeeded Alhaji Salisu Buhari as the Speaker, did he tell you the circumstances that threw him up at that turbulent time?

One thing is very clear, my father never went to the House of Representatives with the intention of becoming the Speaker. To the best of my knowledge, he never asked anyone to vote for him as the Speaker when he was there. I think circumstances and providence both conspired to make him the speaker.

The former Speaker (Salisu Buhari) was still his very good friend. I think the former Speaker believed that the people should move on from the events of that time. I know that till the death of my father, they remained very god friends.

Nigerians will remember the tenure of your father as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for being a little bit turbulent because it is generally acknowledged that your father insisted on separation of powers between the three arms of government. Did he tell you about his relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo?

Growing up, he told me that he used to have so much admiration for former President Olusegun Obasanjo. When President Obasanjo was the Head of State, whenever he (Obasanjo) came to Kano, my father and many others would go to the airport to catch a glimpse of him. He and his friends were in the university then.

After then, he tried to supply one or two things to the Otta Farm of the former President but it took some time before that happened. Part of the money was paid and supplies were made.

Interestingly, he eventually became the Speaker of the House of Representatives when he (Obasanjo) came back as the President, he met with him to remind him of the deal and request for payment. There were other experiences that they had together on a personal level but they never lost sight of the fact that being heads of the two arms of government, they owed it a duty to serve the people.

There was another time when the President bought a jet and asked the House of Reps to pay the rest. My father rejected the appeal, saying such payment was not in the budget of the House. These were some of the legacies that he had to leave behind.

Another funny story was when my father was to leave the House, he and some members tried to see President Obasanjo in his office in Aso Rock to bid him farewell and there was some altercation between them.

One thing led to the other and they almost went for one another but some people had to get in between before any- thing happened.

Kano is a state where we have many political gladiators who have distinguished themselves in national politics; would you say that your father had some kind of profound respect for Engineer Rabiu Kwankwaso?

I don’t think there was any form of enmity between them until 2011 but after they drifted apart, Senator Kwankwaso tried to persuade him to come with him politically.

What about his relationship with Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje?

I think they both had profound respect for each other on a personal level.

It was reported at a time that your father had some form of medical issues which took him in and out of the hospital.

As a child, how did that make you feel and eventually when he passed, what was your immediate reaction?

From the time the illness started, we had prepared for the worst because we were told that the ailment was a terminal one but we made sure that he got the best of care that we could afford.

We also made sure that members of the family took turns to be with him at all times.