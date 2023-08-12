How My Experience In Hospitality Industry Inspired HEN – Hanson

Joe Hanson is a broadcaster, voice-over artiste, content producer and organiser. He is the founder of Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN), a leading annual exhibition, sales, conference and networking platform for the hospitality community.

Hanson, who is also a master of ceremonies (MC), media consultant and events creator, shares his thoughts on the hospitality industry, what to expect in this edition, his experience, motivation for coming up with HEN and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

What has the journey been like so far since you started HEN?

It hasn’t been smooth, but it has been a jolly good ride. Since conceptualisation, we have continued to redefine what the event is all about and what it promises to bring to the industry. At first, it was not acceptable to some, but a few persons and organisations got a hang of what we were trying to create.

Today, we have many others who have come to see the grand opportunities that the event provides and are taking advantage of it.

You seem to be a man of many talents! What has always been your background?

Well, you can say that again. I have worked in several places that have allowed me to arm myself with the needed expertise.

Foremost, I am a broadcaster, a content producer, a media consultant, an events creator and organiser, a creative thinker, a trainer, a voice actor, a master of ceremonies, and a businessman.

I never believed there is a limit to what you can become or choose to be in life. Time will fail me if I begin to relate my experiences, however, I have been doing all of the above for the past 20 years.

How long have you been in the hospitality industry?

I have been in hospitality for a while. From restaurants, and sports hospitality, to events. I have had the opportunity to consult for a few hospitality brands and organize and run several events too.

My mum use to run a restaurant during my primary school days and I fell in love with the art of service. So, while growing up I kept looking for an opening within the sector that I can cover or proffer solutions.

What motivated you to come up with HEN?

I had the privilege to travel to a few countries, and during every trip, I experienced a satisfying measure of hospitality. It did not matter what hotel, restaurant or lounge, or flight.

The look and feel, the smell, the people, and so on. I also was drawn to some of the hospitality events shows in different parts of the world and I wished we could have a unifying platform where all who need adequate training services, quality products, buyers and sellers’ market, world-class conference sessions, business investments and more could meet yearly to develop the industry first in Nigeria and then West Africa.

The B2B2C factor was the link to establishing HEN. Simply put the industry meets suppliers and customers, and vice-versa.

What is the plan for spreading your wings to other West African countries?

We have started the plan and it is one we are truly excited about. The Pandemic did take us aback but we are confident about the connections we are establishing. We have spoken to a few persons in Ghana, Senegal, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and also outside of Africa.

We believe that HEN can position as the world cup for the hospitality industry. HEN is a culture, HEN is the bringing of all businesses in the hospitality and tourism ecosystem to one place where a huge exchange of ideas, sales, marketing, engagements, deals, and of course fun can happen!

What will the 2023 edition be like for the hospitality industry?

This year, we invite all to join us for the 4th Edition of hospitality’s biggest showcase from Africa! If you are looking for great holiday offers, sales, and networking, or if you are a lover of comfort, a good ambience for meeting new people and learning from the masters of the industry, buying the best products, and spending some quality evenings with beautiful people, then you should be at the Landmark Event Centre, Vi, Lagos on the 17- 18 of August 2023.

We would be showcasing some of the finest products and brands (over 50+) all day with business opportunities and sales. Some of the brands include Avoire Voltic, Jara beach resort, Credipay, LG Electronics, Miele, Technoserve, Lakowe Lakes, Vita Foam, Smart Glass Africa, WallArt Nigeria, BON Hotels, Konga Travels, Furalle, AA Rescue just to mention a few.

Our networking evenings begin with some good music, and premium drinks mixed with great conversations. This year our sponsors include Yimei Nigeria Ltd. (Ivy Hotel, Palmcube), I-field Interior, MTN Business, Airpeace, Martell, Nestle Purelife, Paystack, and Heirs General Insurance.

We also have over 250,000 Naira to give out to participants of our food and bed-making games on the show floor.