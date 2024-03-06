How my experience as theatre practitioner helps in managerial duties –Ayakoroma

Renowned playwright, theatre scholar, and the Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Africa (UAT), Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Prof Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, has underscored the transformative power of the performative arts to socio-cultural and economic development. Ayakoroma who has B.A. (Hons.), M.A. and PhD degrees from the universities of Calabar, Ibadan and Port Harcourt, respectively, specialising in Playwriting & Directing, Theatre & Broadcast Management, and Film Studies, noted that his experience as a theatre practitioner has helped him tremendously in his managerial duties as the pioneer Executive Director of Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture, Executive Secretary/CEO of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), before returning to lecturing in the university.

“You know that an artist is an observer of life, which has helped me tremendously, in my managerial duties. Being an artist has been a plus for me because I always observe things, and anticipate reactions here and there,” he enthused, adding that he’s always been guided by Constantin Stanislavski’s ‘Magic If.’ “If I’m in this position, and this kind of thing happens, how would I react and what would I do?” He added, “I am using my artistic background in doing things. That has been my approach, right from my days at Bayelsa Arts Council. You know that we related right from when I was at the Bayelsa Arts Council. How many Arts Council Directors invite arts editors/ writers from Lagos to the states to cover programmes? I did that when I was at Bayelsa Arts Council; and, of course, when I was at NICO, I took it to another level. With your assistance, it is hoped that members of the public will know more about University of Africa ToruOrua, Bayelsa State. Like I tell people, if you don’t tell your stories, nobody can tell them for you. Rather, they tell people negative stories.” Ayakoroma spoke to journalists in Lagos recently where he shared his experiences, adding that he has in the last five months as acting vice chancellor of University of Africa (UAT), applied these ideas to pilot its affairs, improving on the situations there, especially the welfare of staff and students.

“We are trying as much as possible to ensure that things move smoothly Unfortunately, we have the challenge of water and power supply. That has been taken care of, in a way. I went to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to see the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and requested for two 350kva generators, and one 30-offices academic staff building, among other interventions. So far, NDDC has come to look at where we are going to build the academic staff block as well as fencing and landscaping the surroundings of our Main Auditorium. We are hoping that the convocation programme will take place in that venue. The auditorium was built like a Greek amphitheatre. Unfortunately, a few things are not in place; but it can serve as an auditorium, not as a performance venue that we expect as a theatre. NDDC is also taking up the landscaping and fencing of that axis of the Campus. “Further, I decided to approach the Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF).

You may not know that Bayelsa State has its own Education Development Trust Fund. The former governor, His Excellency Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, put it in place, just like the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is doing at the federal level. We are happy that the present governor, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, is running with that vision,” he said. An author of many plays that are studied widely in many higher institutions in Nigeria and over 80 published articles and books to his credit, including the ground-breaking ‘Trends in Nollywood: A Study of Selected Genres’, Ayakoroma also noted that before he got to University of Africa (UAT), there was a research project, called, Bayelsa SUYA, which is on how to produce Bayelsa Suya (grub) at a commercial level, using other means of breeding.

“University of Africa is carrying out that research under the sponsorship of EDTF. Also, EDTF is funding the construction of a solarpowered water project for UAT Staff Quarters. Construction work on the water project is on-going. “While we’re waiting for NDDC to supply the two 350kva generators, I decided to activate a Plan B. I wrote to Bayelsa State Government intervene. From the artistic point of view, you don’t leave anything for granted. I wrote to the state government to give us two generators (200kva and 50kva) for the Staff Quarters and the Student Hostels; and those two generators have been delivered. Everybody is happy, both staff and students, and are appreciative of the prompt action. That is the artist’s way of doing things. As I mentioned earlier, the governor, H.E. Senator Douye Diri, has approved our request to organise the maiden convocation.” He disclosed that UAT will soon combined sets. “In terms of student population, after Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo states have the largest students’ population in that order. We have students from 22 states of the federation. In the next few years, the university will be well known. We try to let everybody know that the university is indeed a government university. “In this first combined convocation ceremony, we are going to be graduating three sets of students. Then we can say that University of Africa Toru-Orua has come of age.

Our second set of graduates are now doing the mandatory National Youth Service. That is a plus, for us. But then, what we are working towards is global recognition; and I know that that will come in no distant time,” Prof. Ayakoroma hinted. He noted that there is no form of rivalry between the public and private universities, adding that it is complementary. According to him, if the private university is not receiving funding from government, then it cannot charge same fees with public universities. “The good thing about private varsities is that their academic calendars are steady. This is one of the attractions that make parents to take their children to universities in Togo, Benin and other African countries because there is no disrupted calendar,” he further stated, adding that the UAT’s unique selling point is the enterprising and enthusiastic lecturers who are ready to give in their best and who know that the university has a promise from the foundation. “At the University of Africa, we encourage students not to be too rigid in choice of courses to study. Universities are not meant only for indigenes, they are meant for outsiders too. In Bayelsa, we have University of Niger Delta (NDU), University of Africa, Toru Orua and Bayelsa Medical University, which is a specialise university and we have another one that has been approved, Federal of Agriculture, Nembe and Federal University at Otuoke.

“Also, there is a private university Hensard University in Toru Orua, owned by former Governor of Bayelsa Senator Seriake Dickson,” Prof Ayakoroma said.

Experience at NICO

I was the Executive Secretary/ CEO of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) from November 3, 2009, to November 28, 2017. Before then, I was at the Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture, as the pioneer Executive Director from August 26, 2000 to October 30, 2009. Of course, it was quite an exciting experience at NICO, having been there for eight years (two tenures). During that period, we tried to reposition the Institute very well, knowing that it had to function effectively as the apex cultural training institute in the culture sector. I will say we tried our best. Like our people say, ‘a dancer does not see his back.’ It’s not my place to say, ‘Oh! I did very well; I did this and I did that.’ But I can say, whatever achievements we recorded are there for people to see. From publications that we did during that period; the NICO website that was very active, including the quarterly NICO News and ‘CultureScope: A Journal of the Institute’; also, creating zonal and state offices, and so on. I’m happy that NICO Training School is still doing very well. I initiated the process of affiliating the Training School with Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK); and working towards the accreditation of the Diploma programme by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). I started the process, and my successor, Comrade Mohammed Ado Yahuza, completed the process.

So, I can stand confidently to say that during my eight-year tenure at the Institute, NICO became very visible in the culture sector.

Recent report on fake degrees issued by schools in Benin and Togo

The unsteady academic calendar in our varsities is what drives parents to such schools. When government gives proper attention to universities, there won't be need for strike. I commend the journalist that did the investigative report. He did a very good job. It has been an eye-opener. He deserves a national award. Once the government gives the proper attention to universities, of course, there will be no strike. If members get what they are supposed to get, there won't be strikes. Some states are beginning to increase subventions to their universities.