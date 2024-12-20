How My Death Rumours Troubled My Family – Yinka Quadri

Share

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, has opened up on how his death rumours affected his family.

New Telegraph reports that in June, a viral report of Yinka Quadri’s death caused concern among his fans and family members.

Reacting to the report, Quadri in a post on his Instagram page, debunked the rumour, stating that he was “Alive and well”.

However, speaking in his latest interview on Oyinmomo TV, he expressed disappointment with the individuals who spread the false news.

He revealed that the news caused his family unnecessary stress and anxiety.

“ When I saw the news I said ‘Weldone, you content creators’. However, no one would be happy whenever people spread death rumours about them. But I leave the person behind the rumours to God’s judgment. If the person thinks that causing sadness in people’s families is an opportunity to attain success.

“Despite the fact that my children are overseas and we have constant communication every three days, they were like ‘I still spoke to Daddy last week’.

“It got to a stage where everybody became troubled. They now started calling in the morning, and afternoon, and called again at night to confirm my well-being.”

